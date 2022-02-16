Presidents' Day sales: the 9 best TV deals to shop right now

The 2022 Presidents' Day sales event is up and running with can't be missed deals on appliances, laptops, mattresses, and mostly importantly - TVs. In fact, TV deals are one of the most popular Presidents' Day sales categories, with massive savings on a range of 4K displays from brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and more. To help you find the very best offers, we're rounding up the 9 best TV deals from today's Presidents' Day sales.
Some of our favorite bargains include Samsung's 65-inch Cyrstal 4K TV on sale for $429.99 (was $648), this 70-inch 4K smart TV from TCL marked down to $599.99 (was $829.99), and this 43-inch Amazon Fire TV that includes a free Echo Dot smart speaker for just $259.99 (was $369.99).
If you're looking for more premium TV deals in today's Presidents' Day sales, Amazon has the stunning 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,896.99 (was $2,499.99), and Samsung's 55-inch The Frame TV down to a record-low price of $999.99 (was $1,499.99).
See more of our top Presidents' Day TV sales pick below, and keep in mind these limited-time offers end on Monday, so if you see a price you like, we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.
Presidents' Day sales: today's best TV deals
Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV:
$648 $429.99 at Samsung
Save $220 – A solid choice for a big-screen display, this Crystal UHD from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level TVs. Right now, it's on sale for only $429.99 - $140 cheaper than last week's price. This Presidents' Day TV deal packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.
LG A1 OLED UHD 4K Smart TV (48-inch):
$1,199.99 $799.99 at Best Buy
Save $400 – If you're looking for an OLED display under $1,000 in today's Presidents' Day sales, the LG A1 is a fantastic option. You're getting 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and 20W of Dolby Atmos audio, plus LG ThinQ AI technology which allows your TV to become a smart home hub. Today, Best Buy has the 48-inch TV on sale for a record-low price of $799.99.
TCL 70-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV:
$829.99 $599.99 at Best Buy
Save $230 – One of our favorite Presidents' Day TV deals is this massive 70-inch 4K TV from TCL on sale for just $599.99 at Best Buy. An incredible value - you're getting 4K UHD resolution, the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless streaming, plus a handy voice remote.
Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021):
$1,499.99 $999.99 at Samsung
Save $500 - If you've wanted to get your hands on the popular The Frame TV, Samsung's Presidents' Day sale is a perfect opportunity with this 55-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $999.99. The gorgeous Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV:
$369.99 $259.99 at Amazon
Save $110 - Amazon is marking down its all-new Fire TV to $259.99 and throwing in a free Echo Dot when you use promo code FTVDOT22 at checkout. A fantastic value, the 43-inch set includes 4K HD resolution, the Fire TV OS, and an Alexa voice remote and works with your Echo Dot to control compatible smart home devices.
LG C1 OLED (65-inch):
$2,499.99 $1,796.99 at Amazon
Save $703 - Our favorite premium Presidents' Day TV deal is LG's stunning C1 OLED TV that's on sale for $1,896.99 - only $100 more than the record-low price. The LG C1 is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the stunning OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.
All-New Toshiba 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021):
$999.99 $769.99 at Amazon
Save $130 - Another cheap big-screen display in today's Presidents' Day sales is the all-new Toshiba 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $769.99 at Amazon. The 2021 set features an Alexa voice remote and the Fire TV OS and includes Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and DTS Virtual: X for a premium picture experience.
TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Roku Smart TV:
$358 $319 at Walmart
Save $40 - If you're on the hunt for a budget mid-size TV, Walmart's Presidents' Day sale has slashed this 55-inch 4K smart TV down to just $319. The TCL set features 4K Ultra HD resolution and comes with the Roku operating system for seamless streaming.
Sony 75-inch X80J Series 4K UHD Smart TV:
$1,099.99 $999.99 at Best Buy
Save $100 - You can snag this massive 75-ich 4K smart TV from Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale on sale for $999.99. That's the best price we've found for the 75-inch 4K TV, which delivers a gorgeous picture with rich colors and detailed contrasts thanks to the powerful X1 4K HDR processor and Full-Array LED.
