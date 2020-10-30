Save $10 on Xbox Series X and PS5 game pre-orders at Best Buy this weekend

Xbox Series X and PS5 pre-orders are still out of stock, but you can get a head start on your game collection this weekend. Best Buy is offering a $10 reward for its members this week, which means plenty of next-gen titles are currently priced at $49.99. Don't worry if you're not a Best Buy member, it's free and easy to sign up in order to take advantage of these Xbox Series X and PS5 pre-order deals.
What makes these Xbox Series X and PS5 deals particularly impressive right now is that we haven't seen many offers hitting these unreleased titles yet.
That makes this reward scheme the cheapest way to pick up some next-gen experiences ahead of launch day. Watch Dogs Legion, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Cyberpunk 2077, Outriders, Far Cry 6, and Halo Infinite are all included in this offer.
If you've been struggling to find an Xbox Series X pre-order or to buy PS5 ahead of the big day, rest assured there's likely to be more stock on the way for launch. We're even taking a look at the most likely PS5 Black Friday deals ahead of November. Whether this year's Black Friday deals will touch the new consoles remains to be seen, but it's nice to be prepared.
You'll find all these Xbox Series X and PS5 pre-order deals just below, but we're also rounding up more game deals in the US, UK, and Australia at the bottom of the page as well.
Xbox Series X and PS5 pre-order deals
Watch Dogs Legion:
$59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy
Watch Dogs Legion will launch on October 29 2020 for PS4 and Xbox One and available to play on next gen consoles at launch. Set in a post-Brexit London, the third instalment in the Watch Dogs franchise takes players into hacking group DedSec to revolt against a dystopian surveillance state.
Pre-order on: PS5 | PS4 | Xbox Series X | Xbox One
View Deal
Assassin's Creed Valhalla:
$59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy
Eager to get back to your Assassin training? Valhalla takes players to the Viking invasions, getting boat combat back into the mix with a healthy dose of bloodshed at the same time. Valhalla will be released in time for Xbox Series X on November 10.
Pre-order on PS5 | PS4 | Xbox Series X / One
View Deal
Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War:
$59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy
You'll receive your new Call of Duty title on November 13. Teased in plenty of hardware demos over the marketing lifespan of the Xbox Series X and PS5, there's plenty of new tech to get your hands on in this 1980s Soviet adventure.
Pre-order on PS5 | PS4 | Xbox Series X | Xbox One
View Deal
Cyberpunk 2077:
$59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy
The looong-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 will finally hit our screens on November 19. While it's not heading directly to PS5 and Xbox Series X, you'll be able to upgrade to a new version of the game from your previous-gen purchase when it becomes available.
Outriders:
$59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy
Outriders hasn't seen too many jazz hands around it in the run up to launch, but certainly looks like a co-op shooting RPG that plenty will want to get their hands on. This one won't launch until December 2020, however.
Pre-order on PS5 | PS4 | Xbox One / Series X
View Deal
Far Cry 6:
$59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy
It's been two years since the last Far Cry game, so what better way to herald the next generation than with a new Caribbean setting and plenty of new tech under the hood to boot. Far Cry 6 will launch on February 18 2021.
Pre-order on PS5 | PS4 | Xbox One / Series X
View Deal
How to find Xbox Series X and PS5 pre-orders
The world of Xbox Series X and PS5 pre-orders is a hungry one, though we haven't seen stock for a long time now. Hopefully we'll see more inventory in the next few weeks, or it will be a case of dashing for those first consoles to hit the shelves on launch day (November 10 for the Series X and November 12 for the PS5).
Until then, stay in touch for the latest updates on both Xbox Series X and PS5 pre-orders.
More PS4 and Xbox One game deals
Going old school? Check out the latest Xbox One deals and PS4 sales. Or, if you're all about the next big thing, browse the latest stock of DualSense controller pre-orders and Pulse 3D audio pre-orders. Or go the full distance and check out all the PS5 accessory pre-orders available right now.