Pre-Black Friday price cut on the 4K Fire TV Stick at Amazon

If you're looking to snag a pre-Black Friday price cut on the best-selling Fire TV device, then you're in luck. For a limited time, Amazon has the 4K Fire TV on sale for $34.99. That's a $15 discount and the best price we've found for the Alexa-enabled streaming device. Amazon also has the 2nd generation Fire TV Stick on sale for $24.99.

The 4K Fire TV stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution. Just plug the stick into your TV, connect to the internet, and watch your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Hulu, Amazon Video, Netflix, and more. You'll get access to tens of thousands of channels with storage capacity for thousands of apps, games, and Alexa skills. The Fire device also includes an Alexa voice remote so you can browse shows, launch movies, adjust the volume, and more completely hands-free.



Like we mentioned above, this is the best price we've found for the Fire TV Stick, and we don't know how long Amazon will have the streaming device on sale. If you don't want to wait for Black Friday to snag a discount, then you should take advantage of this deal today.

Fire Stick deals:

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too with the 4K Fire TV Stick. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote and is currently on sale at Amazon for $34.99.

View Deal

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote $39.99 $24.99 at Amazon

You can get the Fire TV Stick on sale for $24.99 at Amazon. The streaming player features an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to find and launch movies and TV shows.

View Deal

You can find more Fire TV device deals with the best Amazon Fire TV deals, prices and sales that are happening now.



Learn more about the upcoming November sale with our guide to Black Friday 2019: the date and deals predictions.