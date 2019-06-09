Portugal vs Netherlands live stream: how to watch today's 2019 Nations League final from anywhere

With both teams having run out as 3-1 victors in their respective semi-finals matches, Portugal are set to face the Netherlands in the inaugural UEFA Nations League final on Sunday night. Can Ronaldo add a new honour to his CV or will Ronald Koeman's young side upset the party in Porto? Read on to find out how you can catch a Portugal vs Netherlands live stream from anywhere around the world with our instructions below.

Portugal vs Netherlands – where and when The 2019 Nations League final is being held at Estádio D. Afonso Henriques in the northern Portuguese city of Guimarães. Named after the country's first king, the 30,000 capacity ground is the home of FC Vitória de Guimarães. Taking place today (Sunday, June 9) kick-off is at 7.45pm local time (so that's 8.45pm CET, 7.45pm BST, 2.45pm ET, 11.45am PT and 5.45am AET early on Monday morning).

With Ronaldo in seemingly unstoppable form following his match-winning hat-trick against Switzerland on Wednesday, and Portugal's past form against their opponents hard to ignore (they've only lost one of their last 11 encounters with Holland), the smart money (according to Betfair, at least) would appear to be on the hosts to win the first ever Nations League title.

However, while detractors (and bitter England fans) may argue that the Oranje men only made it to the final because of Gareth Southgate's side's defensive gaffes, they'd be ignoring the fact that the Dutch were the better side for much of the match.

Those backing Holland for glory on Sunday night will also point to the fact that the last time Portugal lost to the Dutch was in their previous meeting - an emphatic 3-0 humbling in March last year during a friendly in Switzerland.

Which team will be crowned the first ever Nations League champions tonight? Find out by following the instructions below and grabbing a live stream of Portugal vs Netherlands wherever you are in the world.

Use a VPN to live stream Portugal vs Netherlandsfrom outside your country

For those looking to watch the game in the UK, US and Australia, we've got your viewing options listed out below. And if you're out of the country for tonight's semi-final and are worried that you'll miss the game, relax. With the option of using a VPN service , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really simple to set up.

A Virtual Private Network allows you to alter your IP address to one in your home country. From there, you can watch an online stream as if you were sitting back on your sofa. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN services currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months FREE with an annual plan. 2. NordVPN SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming 3. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go. Focused on watertight security

How to live stream Portugal vs Netherlands in the UK

No free-to-air channels will be showing the final live. That's because Sky has nabbed exclusive rights for all UEFA Nations League for the region. The tie will be shown by Sky Sports Football. That means if you're a subscriber you can enjoy the games on your TV (via Sky Sports Main Event) or on the Sky Go app for your mobile device. For those without a subscription who still want to enjoy the action, Now TV offers a pay-per-month, week or day (£8.99) service that allows you to watch the games on your set top box, smart TV or mobile device all without a contract commitment. If you're outside the UK, you can follow the VPN instructions above and access Sky or Now that way.

Live stream Portugal vs Netherlands in the US

If you're in the US, ESPN and Spanish-language channel Univision Deportes are your two options for watching Netherlands vs Portugal live. If you don't have cable then you can tune in on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial). The alternative is that you could try and stream the coverage from another nation by grabbing a VPN and going from there. Be warned though, you may need a credit card from that country if you want to explore this option.

How to watch Portugal vs Netherlands: Australia live stream