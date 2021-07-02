Can't wait to watch Poirier vs McGregor 3 at UFC 264? Here's how to order it now

Are you ready for war one more time? Conor McGregor is set to stand off against rival lightweight Dustin Poirier for the third time at UFC 264. Set to take place on Saturday, July 10, it's a card no MMA fan will want to miss.

The massive trilogy fight follows the pair's last meeting at UFC 257 in January, which saw the the Notorious beaten in two rounds by the Diamond, leaving the pair tied at one win each going into this much-anticipated decider.

ESPN Plus PPV: read more below or head straight to the website to sign up

The pair first met at UFC 178 all the way back in 2014, in a fight that saw Irish star McGregor walk away with a TKO in under two minutes. A win here looks likely to set the victor up with a much coveted title shot at current UFC Lightweight title holder Charles Oliveira.

The UFC 264 bill also includes Gilbert Burns' attempt to bounce back from his unsuccessful try at Kamaru Usman’s welterweight title with a tasty looking fight against expert striker Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson

Read on to discover how to order ESPN Plus's UFC PPV now and get prepared to watch Poirier vs McGregor 3 at UFC 264.

UFC 264 in the US exclusively on ESPN Plus

See UFC 264 exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

If you're in the US and trying to track down a stream for Poirier vs McGregor 3, then ESPN Plus has you covered. The network holds exclusive rights to UFC 264, meaning it is the one place to watch the whole card. You can tune in to watch all of the action including preliminary fights on Saturday, July 10 from 6.pm ET / 3pm PT. There are three options on cost, which depend on whether or not you already subscribe to the service. 1. Existing ESPN Plus subscribers If you already enjoy the fruits of ESPN Plus, then it's very straight forward. It's a classic pay-per-view scenario, and you'll need to spend $69.99 to watch UFC 264. 2. UFC 264 + ESPN Plus If you don't yet subscribe to ESPN Plus, then you can take advantage of this great value offer. You'll need to go for the UFC Bundle, costing you $89.98. That gets you both the UFC 264 PPV and a year-long subscription to ESPN+ that would normally cost $60 alone! 3. UFC 264 + Disney Plus/ESPN Plus/ Hulu bundle Your final option is to buy access to UFC 264 for $82.99 and, with it, get one month of access to the Disney Plus Bundle. So that's a jam-packed 30 days of everything on Disney Plus - think all of Marvel, Pixar, The Simpsons, Star Wars and stacks more - the full catalog of live sports and documentaries on ESPN+, AND the hundreds of box sets and films on Hulu.View Deal

(Image credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

What does a UFC fan receive with their ESPN+ subscription?

As well as all the drama from Conor McGregor's latest appearance in the Octagon, a subscription to ESPN+ opens up access to exclusive live UFC Fight Nights, alongside original content including Dana White’s Contender Series, UFC Destined, and Ariel & The Bad Guy, plus classic fights, replays, and there’s also the perk of fewer adverts.

Outside of UFC live streams and coverage, ESPN Plus continues to pick up loads of other great live sport action. Alongside top rank boxing, it also shows loads of European soccer, and even gets the odd NHL and NFL game. Considering you get the whole year for less than an effective $30 with the above bundle, it's hard to ignore the value.