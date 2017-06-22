Pick up the Steam Controller for 30% off today

If you’re planning to pick up lots of hot digital deals in the Steam Summer Sale when it launches later today, you might be interested in grabbing a couple of physical bargains beforehand.

With what can only be described as excellent timing, Game has discounted the Steam Controller and Steam Link, perhaps pipping Steam to the post.

This is far from the first time we’ve seen price cuts on both of these items, but right now Steam Link is at its lowest ever price of £11.99 and though we’ve seen the Steam Controller at a price as low as its current £27.99, we’ve not seen it go any lower.

Bonus bargain

If you’re not sure what exactly you’re getting a great deal on, here, let us explain a little more.

The Steam controller, while not having anywhere near the same level of precision as a mouse and keyboard, offers console-minded gamers a way to feel more comfortable on PC. It offers great customization making it compatible with almost any genre of PC game, including strategy titles.

Steam Link, on the other hand, is an easy way to stream your PC games to your TV through a wired or wireless connection. Together, they offer you the perfect way to stretch out on the sofa to play your PC games just as you’d do with your console.

There’s a chance Steam will also discount these items when its sale launches, but if you can’t wait then Game has your back. It’s worth noting that Game also has free shipping. If you just can't justify them right now, not to worry. There's a good chance this kind of deal will roll around again come Black Friday.