Verbatim introduces super-quick card reader

Electronics accessories manufacturer Verbatim has introduced a new card reader compatible with Mac and Windows which is capable of transfer speeds of up to 5GB/second.

A wide variety of memory card formats are supported, along with all USB ports. Using the card reader, data, photos, music, videos and more can be transferred quickly and are available in USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 formats.

Formats

Both card readers feature a sleek, modern design. The USB 3.0 device, which has transfer speeds up to 5GB/second has a silver finish, while the USB 2.0 version, which has a rate of up to 480MB/second comes in piano black finish. Memory cards supported by the readers include Compact Flash Type I & Type II (CF), Secure Digital (SD), Secure Digital High Capacity (SDHC), miniSD, micro SD, Memory Stick (MS), Memory Stick PRO, Memory Stick Duo, Memory Stick PRO Duo, MMC, xD-Picture Card and more.

Also introduced is a USB 2.0 Pocket Card reader, which is a portable multi-functional reader which supports a wide variety of formats including SD, Memory Stick and MMC.

Available to buy now, the Verbatim Universal Card Reader US price is $14.99 for the USB 2.0 version and $24.99 for the USB 3.0 version. A UK price is yet to be confirmed. The Verbatim USB 2.0 Pocket Card reader US price is $9.99.