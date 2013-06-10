ZTE manufactured Sprint Vital hits stores on June 14

Have a hankering for an Android-equipped handset with a spacious display that doesn't require smashing open the piggy bank? Sprint's latest LTE smartphone may be just what you seek.

Sprint today announced a new budget-priced Android smartphone will be touching down in stores this week in the guise of the Vital.

Powered by a 1.5GHz dual-core Qualcomm processor with Android 4.1.2 Jelly Bean, the Sprint Vital hails from Chinese manufacturer ZTE, although the device is being strictly branded as a carrier-exclusive device.

First teased with a spec leak last week, on paper the Sprint Vital appears to be a quite capable performer, with a five-inch 720p HD IPS display and 13MP rear camera with LED flash.

Geared for gamers

Sprint is marketing the Vital as a device ready-made for gamers, with a 2500 mAh removable Lithium-ion battery that promises up to 15 hours of talk time.

The Vital comes preloaded with EA Mobile's Real Racing 3, which features 45 "meticulously detailed" cars from high-end automakers such as Porsche and Lamborghini, which race on officially licensed tracks.

Google Play is also included for downloading plenty of other games, and preloaded apps include Sprint ID and Sprint Zone for keeping track of your account while on the go.

Sprint Vital arrives Friday, June 14 at retail as well as all of the company's sales channels, priced at $99.99 with a two-year service agreement after a $50 mail-in rebate in the form of an American Express Prepaid Reward Card.