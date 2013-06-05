Sprint Vital shows signs of a healthy 5-inch HD display, 13MP camera

Sprint is showing signs that the rumors of a ZTE smartphone coming to the U.S.'s third-place carrier do indeed have life.

The Android-powered Sprint phone is headlined with a 5-inch HD screen and 13-megapixel rear camera, according to a leaked promotional video sent to Engadget.

The ZTE-manufactured Sprint Vital includes a dual-core 1.5GHz processor, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of internal storage that's expandable via a microSD slot.

Running on Sprint's 4G LTE network, this Android 4.1 Jelly Bean smartphone should last for up to 10 hours of talk time thanks to its 2,500mAh battery.

Sprint Vital rumors backed up

Monitoring the previous rumors about the ZTE smartphone, codenamed Quantum, everything matches with what is being said about the Sprint Vital so far.

The previous report went into more, albeit unconfirmed detail, naming the 1.5GHz dual-core SoC as a Snapdragon S4 processor and graphics chip as the Adreno 225 GPU.

The Sprint Vital will also have a .9-megapixel front camera joining its 13MP rear camera, according to the tipsters.

The 5-inch HD touchscreen, hefty main snapper and sturdy battery could sway some budget-conscious Sprint consumers away from the HTC One and Samsung Galaxy S4.

As Sprint phone with slightly above mid-range specs, it should cost considerably less than its top Android competition.

That being said, the carrier hasn't responded to TechRadar's inquiry about a Sprint Vital price or release date at this time.