Vodafone slams RootMetrics report, says it shouldn't be taken seriously

Unsurprisingly Vodafone is far from pleased after coming bottom in RootMetrics' recent network performance report, and the Big Red reckons the results shouldn't be taken seriously.

Ben Taylor, Senior Corporate Communications Manager at Vodafone, has spoken to TechRadar and raised the network's concerns over the report.

"We believe the way Root Metrics carried out its testing does not appear to follow standard industry practices, or is fully impartial, while it also incorporates data some of which may well be over six months old.

"The evidence we have seen of how Root Metrics conducted some of its tests leads us to believe that they were carried out in an inconsistent manner."

Inconsistent

"Those looking for more robust research should be approaching more established researchers, such as Ookla, who are completely independent and use hundreds of thousands of real, unbiased customers across the country for its results," he added.

"We cannot take the results of this report seriously and neither should our customers."

Strong words from Vodafone and we've asked the network to clarify its claims of inconsistency and impartiality - we'll update this article once we hear back.

Meanwhile RootMetrics states the report "offers an unbiased, transparent characterisation of UK mobile performance from a consumer's perspective."

Perhaps they'll just have to agree to disagree.