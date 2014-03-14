Vodafone adds new $65 mobile broadband plan

Vodafone seems determined to announce something new every week, this time introducing a new tier mobile broadband plan.

The new plan will cost $65 a month for both 12-month and 24-month contracts and will give you 12GB of data allowance.

Vodafone said that the addition of this plan is due to customers telling the telco that their need for data has increased since the launch of 4G on the network mid last year.

"The way we are using data is changing rapidly so we are refreshing our plans to include larger download allowances," said Kim Clarke, Chief Marketing Officer at Vodafone.

More data for more 4G

While the new $65 joins plans that begin at $20 a month (giving you 2.5GB of data allowance), you'll still need to add either a pocket wi-fi or USB modem.

For a 24-month contract, a Category 4 LTE enabled USB will cost $3 a month extra or $84.50 outright, and up until April 29, the pocket wi-fi modem is half priced at $3 a month, or $84.50 outright.

On a 12-month contract, Category 4 LTE enabled USB and pocket wi-fi modem costs are higher, at $6 a month for the USB modem, while again the pocket wi-fi modem is half priced at $5 a month or $84.50 outright up until April 29.