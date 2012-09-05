Verizon: We'll carry Windows Phone 8 devices later this year

Get ready for "multiple" handsets equipped with Microsoft's Windows Phone 8 platform to come to Verizon before 2012 is up.

Verizon executives confirmed the U.S.'s largest carrier will sell more Windows Phones during the fourth quarter, though just when that will be they didn't say.

Reports pointed to this being the case for some time, though it wasn't until Wednesday that Verizon higher ups gave official confirmation.

Tami Erwin, Verizon's chief marketing officer, was quoted in a published report as saying the company will "sell multiple Windows Phones in the fourth quarter."

A new chapter

Currently, the only Windows Phone the Big Red stores on its shelves is the HTC Trophy.

Verizon added a trio of new phones to its lineup Wednesday too as Motorola announced the advent of its new Droid Razr family.

Comprised of the Razr HD, Razr Maxx HD and Razr M, the phones, when available, will hook up to Verizon's 4G LTE network.

According to Marni Walden, Verizon's chief operating officer, the company has engaged in "healthy conversations with Nokia" though that company has a long way to go in terms of rebuilding a relationship with American consumers.

A rumor surfaced Wednesday Verizon will sell Nokia's Lumia 920 - a Windows Phone 8 device - beginning in early November, but neither the date nor the deal have been confirmed.

Another Nokia Windows Phone 8 handset, the Lumia 820, was also released. The same source who said Verizon will carry the 920 said T-Mobile plans to pick up the lower-spec 820.

Whether Verizon's interest is peaked by Nokia's first Windows Phone 8 offerings remains to be seen.

In keeping with comments made by Fran Shammo, Verizon's chief financial officer, in April, Erwin said the company would like to nurture a third OS ecosystem, one beyond Apple's iOS and Google's Android.

To that end, Erwin said that when Research In Motion launches the BlackBerry 10 early next year, Verizon plans to carry a smartphone running the new OS.

Via CNET