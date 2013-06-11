Top official Samsung peripherals for your S4

So, you've decided to get yourself the Samsung Galaxy S4. Well done – you've just made the best smartphone choice out there. Its combination of a large and expansive Full HD screen, slimline chassis and next-generation features make it one of the most advanced smartphones ever.

And it's not just the smorgasbord of sensors to enhance your life that make it this way – there are loads of accessories to supercharge, protect and supplement your Galaxy S4 to make it the entertainment hub you need in your life.

S View Cover

We all love to cover our phones, making sure that the bumps and scrapes of life don't ruin our prized smartphone possession. But if you want to protect the screen properly you have to put up with not being able to see what's underneath at a moment's glance.

Samsung has come up with a clever way to combine the best of both worlds with the S View Cover: bringing together a durable and attractive cover with a window that shows what's going on with your Galaxy S4.

But instead of a snapshot of a covered screen, the S4 has an intelligent auto-mini S View mode, giving you the key information you need in a low-power, attractive display.

Extra Battery Kit

We've all been there: needing a spot more battery power at crucial moments. Thanks to the fact the Galaxy S4 allows you to switch out your power pack and pop in a fully-juiced option that will give you hours and hours more fun on the go, you don't need to worry about that these days, with the Extra battery pack giving you a handy boost.

And when charging is not an option, you'll always have this little guy around – plus the inbuilt stand means that you'll have someone to place your Galaxy S4 at a convenient angle for everything from reading messages to watching movies.

Wireless Charging Pad/Cover

The Samsung Galaxy S4 is one of the world's most advanced smartphones for a number of reasons, not least because you can dispense with the wires and just plonk your phone down on any wireless charging-enabled surface.

The best of these is obviously the Wireless Charging Pad, as its combination of lightweight design and grippy surface is set to offer the best place to lay down your S4 with its Wireless Charging Cover.

However, with nearly millions of wireless stations installed worldwide, it's never going to be a problem to top up the juice on the go either.

HD TV adapter

The GALAXY S4 is a great phone for on-the-go use – but when you want to kick back and watch a movie, listen to music on your home surround sound, or show your photos in real time on a larger display, then you've got loads of options here, too.

One of the best is the HDTV Adapter. With one touch you can throw whatever's on your phone's display onto the larger screen using the integrated MHL port in the charging socket.

You don't even need to worry about your S4 running out of life when you're showing off the latest presentation at work, as the adapter has a built-in power slot to keep your phone's battery topped up at all times.

Pouch

Perhaps you won't want the full cover experience, but still want to find a way to protect your Galaxy S4. If that's the case then check out the attractive range of pouches on offer for your new device.

Keeping your device looking sleek and stylish might be one thing you're after, but this is a smart cover in its own way: with the easy-access speaker and microphone slots you can even call on the Galaxy S4 when the phone is in the pouch!