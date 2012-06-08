Today's deal: iPhone 4 hard case or retro cover for only £4.99

Today we are offering a choice of cases for your iPhone 4 or iPhone 4S for £4.99 each: retro cassette or hard case covers in three different colours, for 50% less than the usual price.

A cover is a very cheap investment to prevent different forms of damage to your expensive phone and it clips onto your phone in seconds.

Cassette cover colour options are black,blue or pink and the hard case cover options are white, black or pink.

As part of the deal you also get an anti-scratch screen protector and a micro fibre cleaning cloth.

Head over to TechRadar Deals to take advantage of this offer.

About TechRadar deals

TechRadar Deals, powered by TechRadar.com, is a service for TechRadar readers.

This new and exciting service, open to our UK users, is designed to bring you massive discounts on all sorts of products, services and events that are highly relevant to tech and gadget fans.

Here's how it works…

The TechRadar Deals site offers fantastic deals with discounts of 50% or more off exclusive technology-related deals.

Once you're at our deals site you can get in on the deal by simply clicking 'Buy'. After your purchase, your voucher will be emailed to you within minutes or you can log into your account to locate your voucher. Simple and secure.

You can also sign up for our email newsletter and we will then email you regular deals that are at least 50% off goods and services from big name brands.

Visit TechRadarDeals.com to check out today's deal.