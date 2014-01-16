Sprint opens LG G Flex online pre-orders, in stores February 7

Sprint customers won't have to bend over backwards or even flex their muscles to get a hold of LG's first bendable smartphone, but their wallet might get a real workout from the price.

The carrier announced today that online pre-orders are up and running for the LG G Flex, which the manufacturer has billed as "the world's first curved, flexible smartphone."

Sprint currently has the upper hand when it comes to offering the handset, a phone who's six-inch bendable HD OLED display is unique among Android smartphones. Save the Samsung Galaxy Round, of course.

The LG G Flex will also be a first for customers in areas covered by Sprint Spark, the supercharged enhanced LTE capable of peak data speeds up to 60Mbps.

Flex your wallet

Priced at a bulging $299.99 with a two-year service agreement for new or existing customers, online pre-orders placed today with an Unlimited, My Way or My All-In plan are expected to arrive by Friday, January 31.

Interestingly, that's the same date Sprint's other non-retail channels will begin offering the G Flex, with retail store availability kicking off a week later on Friday, February 7.

Customers ordering during the January 16- January 31 online pre-order window will receive a free Quickwindow Folio Case for G Flex as a bonus, which the carrier claims holds a $59.99 retail value.

Unfortunately, customers on Sprint's new Framily plans will have to wait until February 7 to buy the LG G Flex in a retail store, but they'll have a lighter load on the wallet by shelling out a $149.99 down payment and have 24 months to pay off the remainder.