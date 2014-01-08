Sprint says the more, the merrier with new 'Framily' plan

US carriers love to attract new business with discounted family plans, but why should the savings stop with our loved ones? That's the premise behind Sprint's reimagining of the family plan which launches this Friday.

Sprint announced Tuesday that family plans can now extend to virtually anyone you know, thanks to the carrier's new "Framily" Plan, delivering big discounts with the more lines that are added.

Starting at $55 per month for a single line with unlimited talk, text and 1GB of data, each new customer added to a Framily group drops the price for everyone by $5 per month, with seven to 10 lines for only $25 each per month.

Best of all, Framily members can be anyone you know, with customized billing options for groups or individual lines and upgrades including unlimited data for $20 per month per line also available starting this Friday, January 10.

Ignite a Spark

Oddly named family plans weren't the only announcement Sprint had at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, with word the carrier's faster Spark network speeds are expanding to 11 additional markets this week.

Sprint customers in the Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio areas of Texas as well as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Fort Lauderdale, Miami or Tampa, Florida will now see peak wireless data speeds as high at 60 Mbps thanks to recent Network Vision upgrades.

Those improvements will also benefit no-contract customers on Boost Mobile, payLo and Virgin Mobile USA, where Broadband2Go users with a NETGEAR Mingle Mobile Hotspot have access to the first tri-band device for as little as $5 per day.

Sprint Spark support is also featured on the bendable new LG G Flex headed to the carrier's shelves early this year, which interested buyers can pre-register for on the company's website.