Sprint finally sets Oct. 4 date with Samsung Galaxy Gear, Galaxy Note 3

Any plans for next Friday? You may want to reschedule if you've been holding off purchasing Samsung's latest Sprint latest big-screen smartphone and companion smartwatch from Sprint.

Today, Sprint announced a Friday, Oct. 4 date with destiny for the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 and Samsung Galaxy Gear, the Korean manufacturer's latest eagerly awaited Android devices.

Available from all Sprint retail, phone and web stores including business channels, the Galaxy Note 3 will be available in a choice of Classic White or Jet Black, priced at $349.99 with a two-year service agreement.

For those afraid their phablet might be lonely, Sprint will also sell the Samsung Galaxy Gear smart watch on the same day, priced at $299.99 and available in a choice of Jet Black, Oatmeal Beige and Wild Orange.

Buy it your way

Powered by Android 4.3, the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 can be used with Sprint's latest Unlimited, My Way or My All-In plans, complete with the company's Unlimited Guarantee for as long as the customer keeps their service active.

The Galaxy Note 3 can also be purchased as part of the new Sprint One Up upgrade program, which allows customers to trade in their smartphone every 12 months in order to get the latest model available.

Unlike the Galaxy Note 3 which must be purchased on contract for new or eligible upgrades, the Samsung Galaxy Gear companion smart watch will be sold without such strings attached.

Galaxy Gear features a 1.63-inch Super AMOLED display, a 1.9MP camera and can be paired with the Galaxy Note 3 to receive notifications, enable hands-free calling, control media playback and access S Voice.