Galaxy Note 3 and Galaxy Gear: where you can buy Samsung's new devices

Samsung's IFA 2013 press event was relatively surprise free (save for that Galaxy Note 10.1 2014 lob). We knew the

Note 3

and

Galaxy Gear

smartwatch were due to take the stage, and sure enough our expectations were gleefully met by Sammy.

The U.S. is due to see both the smartphone and smartwatch by October 2013 across the country's major carriers. But who is carrying which of Samsung's latest gizmos?

Lucky for you we've gathered all the info that's available right now on where you can find the Note 3, the Galaxy Gear or both among the nation's wireless providers.

AT&T: Ma Bell sent out a brief statement announcing its plans to launch the Note 3 and Galaxy Gear shortly after Samsung wrapped up its true-to-form, slightly bizarre IFA press conference.

The company revealed on Sept. 6 that pre-orders for the Note 3 are open, with the phablet due to ship "around" Oct. 1. It's retailing for $299.99 on a two-year contract, or for $35 a month on AT&T's Next upgrade program.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Gear, meanwhile, open at 12:01 a.m. ET on Sept. 17. It's priced at $299.99.

Verizon: You can be sure Big Red wouldn't let its chief competitor have all the fun, taking to Twitter to reveal it too will carry the Note 3 and Galaxy Gear.

Hours after announcing its intent to sell the Galaxy Note 3 and Galaxy Gear, Verizon changed its landing page to indicate pre-orders would open up at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT on Sept. 6.

Verizon is offering the Note 3 in either black or white for $299.99 with a new, two-year agreement. It also put together a Note 3 and Gear bundle for $599.98, with no mention of a sold-separately release for the smartwatch. We were previously told by a Verizon rep that the devices would be available separately, but have no word on when that will be.

For now, the Galaxy Gear is only available in three colors - Jet Black, Wild Orange and Mocha Gray.

Sprint: Unlike AT&T and Verizon, Sprint is so far sticking with only the Galaxy Note 3. In a statement, Vice President of Produce Development David Owens said that the Note 3 is indeed coming to the network, available on its Unlimited, My Way and My All-in unlimited data plans.

The carrier also has a landing page stamped with a mysterious black obelisk misted by virtual fog wisps. Users can pre-register for the Note 3 there, and the device is "coming soon."

T-Mobile: America's Un-carrier takes us back to double-device vision, outing its plans to host both the Note 3 and the Galaxy Gear.

T-Mobile will launch the phablet on Oct. 2. The Note 3 will be available for $199.99 down with 24 equal monthly payments of $21, thanks to the carrier's Simple Choice Plans. Pre-orders for the device get off the ground on Sept. 18.

The Galaxy Gear, meanwhile, is also said to launch on Oct. 2. It will retail for $299.99.

U.S. Cellular: The regional carrier plans make the Galaxy Note 3 available in October. There's no information to share regarding the Galaxy Gear, a spokeswoman told us.