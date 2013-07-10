Sprint reportedly going All-in and doing Unlimited, My Way with new mobile plans

Back in March, T-Mobile announced it was stepping away from the hustle of competing with other carriers over which could provide the better contract.

With its "UN-carrier" pricing plan, T-Mobile immediately differentiated itself from the likes of Verizon, AT&T and Sprint, and in the process drew a bold line in the sand for any of its cellular competition to cross.

Though Verizon and AT&T have been all too happy to continue on as normal, apparently Sprint is feeling the pressure, and will reportedly institute its own new mobile plans in response.

Based on leaked documents obtained by Phone Arena, it looks like Sprint will offer new unlimited plans very close to what T-Mobile offers, and could do it as soon as this Friday, July 12.

Not so Sinatra

According to the supposed Sprint paperwork, there will be two new tiers offered to customers, with varying prices depending on the amount of lines added.

The "Unlimited, My Way" plan would provide (you guessed it) unlimited talk and text for $50 per month for one phone, with an additional phone costing $40 more a month, a third line running you another $30 a month, and up to seven more phones at $20 each per month.

Smartphone data plans would add another $30 per month per line for unlimited use, though a monthly 1GB plan could be added instead for $20.

If you still happen to have a basic phone (what, really?), you'll have to pay just $10 a month for unlimited data.

The "My All-in Plan" is for individual mobile phones, and would provide unlimited talk, text and data, along with a 5GB mobile hotspot for $110 a month.

Sprint's current Unlimited plan runs $109.99 a month as it is, with a 6GB hotspot adding another $49.99 monthly.

The real kicker is if you sign up for either of Sprint's new supposed services, you'll have access to those prices and plans for life, and won't have to worry about re-upping a contract in a few years at different rates.

A second tipster told Engadget about Sprint's intentions to launch this new service starting by the end of this week, but we reached out to several Sprint stores and none of them had heard of the plan to this point, let alone a potential launch date.

If the leaks are solid and the stores were just playing coy, we won't have to wait long to find out what Sprint has in store.