Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Kids attempts to lure money from parents

Kids these days, what are they like? According to Samsung they're looking to get their grubby little mitts on your latest tech purchase, but thankfully the Galaxy Tab 3 Kids is here to distract them from your new gadget.

Coming in a lurid yellow hue the Galaxy Tab 3 Kids has exactly the same specs as, yep you've guessed it, the Samsung Galaxy Tab 3.

That means it sports a 1.2GHz dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB internal storage, 7-inch 1024 x 600 display, 3MP rear camera, 1.3MP front camera, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and a micro SD slot.

Android 4.1 Jelly Bean is running the show, but as this is the "Kids" version it has been heavily modified with a child-friendly interface, pre-loaded content such as games, entertainment and ebooks as well as a dedicated app store for your little treasures.

Kids only?

There's a parent control system where passwords can be set up and a time management tool means that little Jimmy will only be able to play on his Tab 3 Kids for 30 minutes before it locks him out.

It's not clear if the child-friendly interface can be switched off to allow parents to use the tablet themselves and the spec sheet suggests the Tab 3 Kids does come with the likes of Gmail, Google Maps and the Play Store installed - things some parents won't want their kids using.

So aside from the average specs and an interface which doesn't - at first glance - lend itself to adult use, surely Samsung has done some work on the chassis to make it "child-proof", right? Wrong!

Money please

That lovely chunky rubber border you see hugging the slate in the photo above is actually a case which you can pick up, wait for it, at an extra cost to you.

And if you haven't finished parting with your cash there's also an "easy-to-grip C Pen" which, between you and me, is a chunky stylus. Once again, a paid-for optional extra.

There's no word on a Galaxy Tab 3 Kids price just yet, but considering it's basically the stock Galaxy Tab 3 with a different software overlay we're not overly hopeful of a pocket-money-friendly price.

The tablet will go on sale in Korea early next month, followed closely by China, Europe, the US, Africa, South America and South East Asia.

It looks like it will be coming to the UK, but Samsung has told us, "UK availability will be announced in due course."