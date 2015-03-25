One carrier's Galaxy S6 deal should make Netflix bingers happy

A year of free Netflix is a great way to attract new customers, and no doubt T-Mobile is aware of that fact.

The "un-carrier" announced a deal today that will give new Samsung Galaxy S6 buyers exactly that.

The Galaxy S6 is rivaled only by the HTC One M9

T-Mobile CEO John Legere tweeted the news before any official announcement with an all-caps "ATTENTION!" and the hashtags "#BOOM," "#bingewatch" and "#HOC," referring to the popular Netflix original House of Cards.

The news was later confirmed by T-Mobile's official Twitter account and by a spokesperson who emailed TechRadar.

Further details are coming at a later date, promised both sources.

Binge-watching apparently being America's new national pastime, this deal is a very smart one for T-Mobile. Netflix stands to benefit, too, as it's tough to give the service up once you've had it a year, and many users who get in for free will likely stick with it even when they need to start paying.