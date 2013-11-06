Nexus 5 and Nexus 7 might arrive in T-Mobile stores November 20

T-Mo's enjoying its recent high number of tablet sales thanks to the addition of the iPad Air, and it seems like the company has its eye on Google devices next.

The Nexus 5 and new Nexus 7 purportedly popped up in a T-Mobile retail planning guide.

The guide points to November 20 as the day the Google devices will go on sale at T-Mobile stores.

Prices and availability weren't noted in the doc, but since the phone and tablet have yet to be confirmed, this is hardly surprising.

However since the phone and tablet start pretty low at the Google Play Store - $349 for a 16GB Nexus 5 and $229 for a Nexus 7 - we can assume T-Mo will take a hint and follow suit.

Legit or not? (credit: TmoNews)

Yes, no, maybe so?

With T-Mobile reaffirming its free for life data plans, having the Nexus 7 would be a major addition on top of the already popular iPad Air.

The same goes without saying for the Android 4.4 KitKat-filled Nexus 5 which is also a top seller - the 16GB version sold out on day one.

If the un-carrier gets hold of both the Nexus devices, we could see even more customers on the magenta network.

Via TmoNews