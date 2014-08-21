Motorola may launch 8 smartphones before Christmas

Here's an information overload to help kickstart your day.

According to a source speaking to TKTechNews, Motorola is working on a total of eight phones to potentially launch this year: the DROID, DROID Maxx, DROID Turbo, Moto G, Moto S, Moto X+1, Moto X Play and the Nexus Shamu.

Some of these have popped up before. The Nexus Shamu, for example, has been doing the rounds for a while and is thought to be a high-end 5.9-inch device, likely to be called the Nexus 6 at launch.

Moto, Moto everywhere

The Moto S is thought to be a similar 5.9-inch device and the Moto X Play is rumoured to be a smaller, 5.2-inch version of the Moto S.

Meanwhile the Moto X+1 is the long-rumoured successor to the Moto X, and the Moto G is probably the Moto G2, since we already have a Moto G.

The DROID Turbo is said to be another high-end handset, possibly packing a Snapdragon 805 processor, 3GB of RAM and a QHD screen according to Android Authority, and going by the name the DROID Maxx may have a focus on battery life.

That's a lot of information to process, but it gets more complicated as not all of these phones may actually launch.

Apparently the DROID Turbo might be canned if the Moto X+1 does well and Motorola may not release both the X Play and the Moto S, instead choosing the more popular display size, so Motorola's product line-up might not quite be so jam packed after all.

Next year could be busy too as Phone Arena reports that multiple tablets are in testing for release in summer 2015.

We're told there will probably be a 7-inch slate running on the Tegra K1 chip, while we may also get 11-inch and 12.5-inch tablets. Looks set to be a crazy few months - and we might get the first taste of what's to come next month at IFA.