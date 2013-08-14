Mobile data speeds from around the nation

Everyday the editors here at TechRadar are asked a myriad of questions when it comes to cellphones and which handsets and carriers are the best. Questions range from "Which service provider is the best?" and "Which phone is the fastest?" to "Should I dump [insert nationwide carrier name here] for [insert other nationwide carrier name here]?"

The thing is, while we spend all day immersed in a world that is dominated by all things mobile, the fact remains that cell phone performance varies greatly depending on where you are.

As TechRadar found out recently when we conducted speed tests around San Francisco with the Samsung Galaxy S4 on the four major U.S. carriers.

While Sprint was the clear loser in SF, on a recent trip to Chicago we were blown away at the 4G LTE speeds the carrier managed to achieve.

With that in mind the editors at TechRadar are enlisting you, our beloved readers, to help us get to the bottom of this mobile data speeds performance issue.

Using Speedtest.net from Ookla, we would like you to run speed test and then send us a screenshot of your findings. Speedtest is pretty simple to use. Once downloaded, turn off WiFi and restart your handset to ensure that no other apps are running.

After you run the test, send us a screenshot along with your first name, where you live, which service provider you use, what kind of phone you have, and your Twitter handle. Send your screenshots and info to techradar@futureus.com and be sure to come back frequently to see how your results measure against others around the country.

Name:

William O'Neal, U.S. Editor-in-Chief, TechRadar

Location:

Oakland, Calif.

Phone:

iPhone 5

Carrier:

T-Mobile

Twitter:

@woneal

###

Name:

Kelly Johnson, U.S. Operations Editor, TechRadar

Location:

South San Francisco, Calif.

Phone:

iPhone 5

Carrier:

ATT

Twitter:

@kellymj32

###

Name:

Marc Flores, Editor, Mobile Devices, TechRadar

Location:

San Francisco

Phone:

iPhone 5

Carrier:

ATT

Twitter:

@mdflores

###

Name:

Lily Prasuethsut

Location:

Martinez, Calif.

Phone:

iPhone 5

Carrier:

ATT

Twitter:

@lilyhulk

###

Name:

Luke W.

Location:

Los Angeles

Phone:

iPhone 5

Carrier:

ATT

Twitter:

@LukeWahl

###