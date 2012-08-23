J.D. Power ranks Verizon highest in network quality

J.D. Power and Associates released its latest rankings for U.S. wireless providers, placing Verizon at the top of the pack.

The survey questioned wireless users from across the country on overall network performance and key areas like dropped or lost calls, audio issues, failed text messages, and slow download speeds.

For purposes of the survey, the country was split into six regions represented by the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, North Central, Southwest, and West areas.

In five of those regions, Verizon consistently outperformed other wireless carriers with fewer customer complaints over dropped calls, connection issues, and transmission failures. This was the 16th consecutive report where Verizon ranked best in the Northeast region.

"This latest study once again speaks loudly and clearly to the outstanding performance of the Verizon Wireless network in terms of customer satisfaction," said Verizon chief technical officer Nicola Palmer.

"With our 4G LTE high-speed network's blazing fast speeds and superior nationwide coverage, Verizon Wireless remains committed to providing its customers with the best networks, devices and innovative services."

The Midwest disagrees

The one region keeping Verizon from a U.S. monopoly on network quality was the North Central region, which ranked US Cellular just slightly above Verizon.

The North Central region consists of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

US Cellular seems to be the local favorite for the Great Lakes states, with this marking the 14th consecutive top ranking for the carrier.

J.D. Power and Associates conducts its Wireless Network Quality Performance Study twice per year, surveying approximately 27,000 wireless users across the country.

Via J.D. Power and Assocaites