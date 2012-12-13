Google Nexus 4 now available on Three as O2 exclusivity ends

The sought-after Google Nexus 4 smartphone is now available to buy from UK network Three.

The 4.7-inch, Android Jelly Bean handset had been solely available through the Google Play Store and on contract through a one-month exclusive with rival network O2.

That period has now come to an end, meaning Three subscribers can pick up the handset for £35 a month over two years, plus a £29 one-off fee for the phone.

With users struggling to get a Nexus 4 directly from Google in time for Christmas, the Three contract offer, which includes unlimited data, will be a good test of just how popular this device really is.

Cost ineffective

Most of the buzz around the Google Nexus 4, made by LG and unveiled at the end of October, was surrounding the price.

Google has been offering the 8GB model for just £239, while the 16GB version is only £279 SIM-free.

Early supplies were extinguished within half an hour, while those who were able to snap up a device when new stocks arrived face a wait of over a month for their handsets.

Three's offering works out at £870 over the two year contact, so there's no bargain whatsoever to be had. We'll see whether it was the cost or the fine feature set that was luring smartphone fanciers to the Nexus 4.

