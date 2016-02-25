Every phone from MWC 2016

MWC 2016 is in full swing – and techradar is on the ground in force, ready to bring you news and hands-on reviews of all the delicious new smartphones from the show.

From big hitters like the stylish Samsung Galaxy S7 and stunning Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, to the innovative LG G5, to the underdogs, the phablets and the what-were-they-thinkings, we're covering it all. It's going to be a long week – we're already seeing phones in our sleep – but we won't be finished until every new handset (almost every one…) has had its chance to shine.

We'll be linking you from here to all of our hands-on articles throughout the week, so keep your eyes glued to this page for regular updates on everything new as it happens. Just be careful – or you too could end up dreaming of smartphones.

If you're just after a look at the big phones from Mobile World Congress 2016, watch the video below. But be sure to carry on down for a full look at every other phone we've seen this week.

Samsung Galaxy S7

This is the big one, the phone we'd wager almost everyone was waiting to see. The Samsung Galaxy S7 takes everything great about the Galaxy S6, like its metal and glass design and impressive screen, fixes disappointments like the lack of a microSD card slot or waterproofing, and adds a hefty dollop of extra power.

Read our hands-on Samsung Galaxy S7 review.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

The Galaxy S7 isn't the only phone Samsung's rolled out. It's also announced the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. WIth a bigger 5.5-inch curved screen, a larger 3600mAh battery and otherwise the same specs and features as the standard Galaxy S7 it looks like a phone to be reckoned with.

Read our hands-on Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge review.

LG G5

The LG G5 has kicked MWC off with a bang. With an all-new metal design, an always-on screen, an accessory port and a dual camera it's clear that LG is being as innovative as ever, while pulling out all the stops for flagship performance.

Read our hands-on LG G5 review.

HP Elite X3

The HP Elite X3 is a mammoth phone in every sense of the word. Mammoth 5.96-inch screen, mammoth specs, mammoth potential. With a Snapdragon 820 processor and 4GB of RAM, plus the ability to hook it up to a monitor or power a laptop, it's a seriously versatile device – and while it might not kickstart the Windows 10 revolution, it's sure to find an audience.

Read our hands-on HP Elite X3 review.

Sony Xperia X and Sony Xperia XA

Sony didn't bring the Xperia Z6 to MWC, but it has unleashed two new mid-rangers in the form of the Sony Xperia X and the Sony Xperia XA. The Xperia X impresses with a 5-inch 1080p screen, a rounded design, a fingerprint scanner and a 23MP camera, while the Xperia XA slots in below it with a stylish edge-to-edge display.

Read our first impressions of the Sony Xperia X and Sony Xperia XA.

Alcatel Idol 4

Alcatel may not be huge name in smartphones, but with the Idol 4 it's aiming to stand out from the pack. Four speakers provide impressive sound, the phone can be used either way up, and a context-sensitive Boom Key delivers everything from audio enhancements to weather animations. Add in a metal and glass design, a full HD screen and a reasonable price, and Alcatel could be on to something.

Read our hands-on Alcatel Idol 4 review.

Alcatel Idol 4S

If you like the sound of the Idol 4 but are in the market for something a bit more premium you should check out the Alcatel Idol 4S. All the same features are present and correct, from the four speakers to the Boom Key, but it adds a big 5.5-inch QHD and boosts the power under the hood, while still undercutting flagship foes.

Read our hands-on Alcatel Idol 4S review.

Xiaomi Mi5

The Xiaomi Mi5 offers killer specs for just around $300 (roughly £220). That's barely a mid-range price, yet the Mi5 has a Snapdragon 820 processor and 4GB of RAM, matching the Samsung Galaxy S7 and LG G4. There's also a 16MP camera, a 1080p screen and a metal and glass build. Sound too good to be true? Well, it's not, but there is the question of whether you'll be able to buy it...

Read our hands-on Xiaomi Mi5 review.

Microsoft Lumia 650

The Microsoft Lumia 650 is a business phone on a budget. Sadly it lacks Continuum, limiting its productivity potential. But with the rest of Windows 10 Mobile present and correct, plus a slim design and a 16MP snapper there's a lot of potential in this little phone.

Read our hands-on Microsoft Lumia 650 review.

HTC One X9

The HTC One X9 isn't an entirely new phone, but it's new to the west. It takes the metal design of the HTC One A9, makes it look slightly less like an iPhone, pushes the screen size up to 5.5 inches and packs in a 3000mAh battery and a whole lot of power. It's not the HTC One M10, but it's something.

Read our hands-on HTC One X9 review.

HTC Desire 530

Want a phone with paint splashes on the back but too lazy to buy your own paint? The HTC Desire 530 has you covered. Its unique look is sure to be divisive but that aside this is a basic, bare-bones offering, with a 5-inch 720p screen, a small battery and Android Marshmallow onboard. If the price is right it could be a contender, but that's a big if.

Read our hands-on HTC Desire 530 review.

LG X Cam

Thought the LG G5 was the only LG phone at MWC? Think again. The company took one of the best features from that handset (its dual-camera) and stuck it in a more affordable phone dubbed the LG X Cam. With a full HD screen, a microSD card slot and a surprising amount of power also in the mix LG could have a mid-range winner on its hands.

Read our hands-on LG X Cam review.

LG X Screen

If the LG X Cam is an affordable alternative to the G5 the LG X Screen is a cheaper take on the LG V10. Like that phone it has a second always-on display above its main 4.93-inch screen, giving you instant access to notifications and quick settings. That innovative feature aside it's a distinctly mid-tier model, but a metallic frame gives it a premium look.

Read our hands-on LG X Screen review.

LG Stylus 2

LG's going after Samsung with the LG Stylus 2. Like the Galaxy Note range it's a phablet with a stylus, but unlike Samsung's big-hitters it's a mid-range and likely mid-price phone. That doesn't necessarily make the LG Stylus 2 a bargain, as it's far less powerful than the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and has an inferior stylus. But if you're on a budget and like the idea of using a pen with your phone it's worthy of consideration.

Read our hands-on LG Stylus 2 review.

Meizu Pro 5 Ubuntu Edition

With a big 5.7-inch full HD display, an octa-core Exynos 7420 processor, 3GB of RAM, a 21.16MP camera, a fingerprint scanner and an iPhone-imitating design the Meizu Pro 5 Ubuntu Edition is more than just another cheap Chinese smartphone. Though at just $369.99 (around £260, AU$510) price is one thing it has on its side. What it doesn't have on its side is Ubuntu, which faces an uphill struggle against Android and iOS.