EE is now recalling all of its Power Bar chargers due to a fire risk

EE is recalling all of its free Power Bar chargers due to a fire safety risk, and offering customers a £20 voucher in return.

In a statement EE said, "We are taking this action because we are aware of a very small number of further incidents where Power Bars have overheated in circumstances that could cause a fire safety risk."

The advice from EE is to stop using your Power Bars immediately and return them to an EE store as soon as possible. You'll then get a £20 EE voucher, the same value as a charger.

This news comes after EE recalled a few Power Bar chargers in August this year. At the time, EE assured customers it was only those with the model number E1-06, but as it turns out, the risk is far more widespread.

If you're unable to get to an EE store, it's recommended you call 0800 079 0305 for further information on what to do.