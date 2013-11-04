AT&T zeroes in on Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom November 8

Android handset buyers looking for DSLR niceties will want to head to their nearest AT&T store this Friday and grab the latest photo-centric flavor of Samsung's flagship smartphone.

AT&T announced US launch plans today for the Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom, an upgraded version of the Galaxy S4 aimed at shutterbugs who can want more professional camera features.

Available to AT&T Next customers for $25 per month or $199.99 with a two-year agreement, the Galaxy S4 Zoom features a 10x optical zoom as well as a manual control ring with DSLR-style spin to focus functionality.

The carrier claimed the handset's camera is a first of its kind, offering a dedicated shutter button and Optical Image Stabilizer on top of a 16MP lens. The snapper can shoot 30fps video in 1080p HD or 60fps video in 720p HD.

Trade-in and save

Prospective S4 Zoom buyers can take advantage of an offer AT&T announced last week, which pays a minimum $100 AT&T promotion card with the trade-in of an eligible smartphone.

Running through January 9, 2014, the offer also applies to customers purchasing a smartphone using an AT&T Next installment plan, and the promotion card can be applied toward a wireless service bill, accessories or even a data-equipped tablet.

For new customers without a trade-in, the purchase of an AT&T Galaxy S4 Zoom can instead be used to grab a free 7-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab 3, although a two-year data plan through the carrier is required.

Existing AT&T customers can also take advantage of this deal by adding the tablet to an existing Mobile Share data plan for $10 per month with the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy S4, Galaxy S4 Active, Galaxy Note 3 or Galaxy Note 2.