Android 4.4 KitKat update is making its way to Verizon Moto X

Quicker than promised, the latest version of Android is now coursing through the Moto X's circuits.

That is, the Moto X on Verizon.

Motorola has announced that starting today, Android 4.4 KitKat is rolling out "in phases" to its customizable smartphone on the nation's No. 1 network. Users will either receive a notification message, in which case KitKat will download automatically, or they can manually update their phone by heading to Settings > About phone > System updates.

No word yet on what's the score with other carriers, but Motorola assured there's more KitKat for Moto X news on the way "very soon."

What goodies does KitKat bring?

Android 4.4 packs a number of enhancements over earlier Androids, including an improved phone dialer, more gallery options and a new Hangouts app, which has SMS and MMS messages rolled in.

The new Android also brings an updated camera app, color emojis and new status and navigation bars.

Motorola noted in its release that its "software strategy is to build on a pure Android foundation and complement existing Google services, not compete with them." Its aim then is to mesh the Moto X's features with 4.4's, not clash with them. And stroke its owner's ego a little bit, we're sure.

Verizon, along with Sprint and T-Mobile, recently added Moto Maker support, affording customers the chance to pick and choose certain elements of their Moto X just as AT&T users enjoyed for an exclusive length of time.

Throw in Android 4.4, and the Verizon Moto X sounds like a pretty sweet smartphone (especially as the 16GB version is a tantalizing $99.99).