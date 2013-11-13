Moto X will see Android 4.4 KitKat 'in a matter of weeks,' says Moto CEO

Sometimes being owned by Google can give you a bit of an edge over the competition.

Such is the case with Motorola's Moto X, which will soon become one of the first Android devices to be upgraded to Android 4.4 KitKat.

In fact, Motorola CEO Dennis Woodside said today that the Moto X will receive its KitKat update "in a matter of weeks," according to GigaOM.

If the Moto X's KitKat update does arrive that soon it could be the first non-Nexus handset to be upgraded to Google's latest.

KitKat was released initially on the Nexus 5, and the Nexus 7 and Nexus 10 next in line, receiving the update over-the-air in the last day.

Android 4.4 adds a number of changes and new features. For one, SMS messaging has been folded right into Hangouts, which Google hopes will become users' de facto messaging app.

In addition, Google Now is more accessible than ever in KitKat. Much of its functionality can be accessed with the voice command "OK Google."

Other important apps, like the phone, music and movies applications, have been treated to aesthetic and UI overhauls.

Google's own official KitKat hub has a full outline of new features, so head there if you're hungry for more or want to know what to expect.

And don't forget to keep checking TechRadar to find out when KitKat will arrive on your device.