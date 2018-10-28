Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars live stream: how to watch today's NFL from anywhere

Will Dalton

The NFL's annual London stop-off is set to close with a bang, as the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars prepare to face off in front of another huge Wembley crowd.

NFL fans on British shores will no doubt be excited to have last year's Super Bowl winners in town, and the Eagles will be narrow favourites to win this one. The boys from Philly have nevertheless suffered three defeats in the last four and will need a marked improvement from quarterback Carson Wentz, who's still searching out his best form after returning from a long term injury.

The Jaguars are in the same boat regarding quarterbacks, as pressure mounts on Blake Bortles to improve his performances. Will 'Bortle Kombat' come up defy his critics and come with the goods on the Jaguar's sixth visit to Wembley? You can find out by following the instructions below and tuning into a Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars live stream online for free.