Peru vs Paraguay live stream: how to watch Copa America quarter-final for free and from anywhere

The Copa America quarter-finals get underway with a clash between former two-time America’s Cup winners. Paraguay finished third, one place above Chile, in Group A, while Peru went one better, two wins and a draw enough to take second spot in Group B above Colombia. Follow our guide to watch a Peru vs Paraguay live stream and follow the Copa America 2021 knockout game from anywhere today.

Peru and Paraguay are on very different trajectories, Los Incas having improved vastly after a 4-0 spanking in their opener, and La Albirroja growing a little more cautious through the tournament to ensure progression to the knockout stage.

They may revert back to their previous approach against Peru though. It’s a wonder that Ricardo Gareca’s side hasn’t conceded more, considering the defence’s propensity to flounder under pressure.

Miguel Almirón is exactly the type of fleet-footed forward that could get plenty of joy against the blundering backline, and Peru have also struggled to deal with set-pieces, which have served as a particularly fruitful avenue for Paraguay. Peru, however, will still be buoyed by their Gianluca Lapadula-inspired comeback against one enemy in Ecuador, and would love to set up a potential semi-final Clásico del Pacífico clash with another in Chile.

André Carrillo has been clinical in front of goal, and Gareca will be hoping he’s got his shooting boots on again today. Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a Peru vs Paraguay live stream and watch the quarter-final from wherever you are in the world and for FREE.

Want more football? See how to watch Euro 2020 live streams

Free Copa America live streams

The best thing about Copa America 2021 is that every single game is being shown for free in the UK, with the BBC airing the Peru vs Paraguay clash. Some are also being shown on free-to-air channels across South America. Just check your local listings for specific game coverage details.

UK - BBC and BBC iPlayer

Argentina - Televisión Pública

Brazil - SBT

Chile - Canal 13

Peru - América Televisión

How to live stream Peru vs Paraguay from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch Peru vs Paraguay online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the tournament, you probably won't be able to watch the footy like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to live stream Copa America 2021 from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the best of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Throw in its robust security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: copaamerica.com/)

How to watch a FREE Peru vs Paraguay live stream online in the UK

Football fans based in the UK can watch Peru vs Paraguay FREE online, along with every single game of Copa America 2021! If you're not in front of a TV, you can also live stream Peru vs Paraguay on BBC iPlayer. As a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK. You can tune in via the Red Button too. Prepare for a late one though, as Peru vs Paraguay kicks off at 10pm BST on Friday night. Coverage starts at 9.45pm. Not in the UK right now? No worries - just use a VPN to port yourself back home to a UK location, then watch live as normal.

How to watch Peru vs Paraguay: live stream Copa America 2021 in the US

Soccer fans based in the US can tune in to Peru vs Paraguay on Fox Sports, which is showing all of the Copa America action. Kick-off is set for 5pm ET / 2pm PT, with coverage starting at 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT. If you get the channel as part of your cable package, you can also watch Peru vs Paraguay on Fox Sports' streaming platform. How to watch Peru vs Paraguay without cable Not got cable? There are plenty of over-the-top TV streaming services you can use too. Of the many options, we think Sling TV is the best fit for most soccer fans' needs, with its Blue package offering Fox Sports. Sling Blue usually costs $35 per month, but new subscribers can get a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Blue for $10. Another great option is fuboTV, an even more comprehensive streamer that also offers Fox Sports channels. Packages start from $64.99 a month, but there's a FREE fuboTV trial you can try to see if it's right for you. Spanish-language coverage of Peru vs Paraguay is also available in the US via TUDN and Univision. And remember, if you're abroad right now you can use a VPN to tune into your home subscription service, no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Peru vs Paraguay in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport is the place to watch Peru vs Paraguay, but brace yourself for an early start, with kick-off scheduled for 7am AEST on Saturday morning. The channel is showing all of the Copa America (and Euro 2020) action, and Optus' coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. You can sign up to Optus Sport on the service's website here. And if you're not in Oz right now, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal on your Optus account.

How to watch Peru vs Paraguay: live stream Copa America 2021 soccer in Canada

Spanish-language cable channel Univision is showing Peru vs Paraguay and all the rest of the Copa America action in Canada. The game kicks off at 5pm ET / 2pm PT, with Univision's coverage getting underway at 4.50pm ET / 1.50pm PT.

How to watch Copa America 2021 online in New Zealand