How to watch Brazil vs Argentina: live stream Copa America final free and anywhere online

The stage is set for a mouth-watering match-up between South America's biggest rivals tonight as Lionel Messi's Argentina take on Neymar's Brazil at the iconic Maracanã Stadium. Follow our guide to watch a Brazil vs Argentina live stream and follow the Copa America 2021 final from anywhere - including free ways to watch.

Messi and his La Albiceleste team-mates will be determined to end 28 years of hurt as they go in search of the first major tournament win since lifting this trophy back in 2003, while reigning champs Brazil will be keen to retain their title against their old enemy.

Aston Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez was Argentina's hero after saving three penalties in their semi-final shoot-out against Colombia after the game had ended in a 1-1 draw. Brazil meanwhile booked their place in this evening's final by sneaking a 1-0 win over Peru thanks to Lucas Paqueta's first half strike.

A win here for the hosts would would take their total Copa America triumphs into double digits, edging them closer to Argentina (14) and Uruguay (15). So follow our guide below as we explain how to get a Brazil vs Argentina live stream and watch the quarter-final from wherever you are in the world and for FREE.

Want more sport? See how to watch Wimbledon live streams

Free Copa America live streams

What a time to be alive for football fans the world over. As well as being able to live stream Euro 2020 matches, you can also tune in to watch every match of the Copa America 2021 without paying a penny.

As with all games during the tournament, the BBC will be airing this Brazil vs Argentina clash. Some are also being shown on free-to-air channels across South America. Just check your local listings for specific game coverage details.

UK - BBC and BBC iPlayer

Argentina - Televisión Pública

Brazil - SBT

How to live stream Brazil vs Argentina from outside your country

We've outlined all the ways you can watch Brazil vs Argentina online around the world down below. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the tournament, you probably won't be able to watch the footy like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to live stream Copa America 2021 from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the best of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Throw in its robust security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: copaamerica.com/)

How to watch a FREE Brazil vs Argentina live stream online in the UK

Footy fans based in the UK hoping to see Messi and Neymar face off can watch Brazil vs Argentina FREE online via the BBC. You can tune in on your TV via the Red Button. If you're not in front of a TV, you can live stream Brazil vs Argentina on BBC iPlayer. As a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK. Prepare for a late one though, as Brazil vs Argentina kicks off at 1am BST on Saturday night / Sunday morning. Not in the UK right now? No worries - just use a VPN to port yourself back home to a UK location, then watch live as normal. See how above.

How to watch Brazil vs Argentina: live stream Copa America 2021 in the US

Soccer fans based in the US can tune in to Brazil vs Argentina on Fox Sports, which is showing all of the Copa America action. Kick-off is set for 8pm ET / 5pm PT. If you get the channel as part of your cable package, you can also watch Brazil vs Argentina on Fox Sports' streaming platform. How to watch Brazil vs Argentina without cable Not got cable? There are plenty of over-the-top TV streaming services you can use too. Of the many options, we think Sling TV is the best fit for most soccer fans' needs, with its Blue package offering Fox Sports. Sling Blue usually costs $35 per month, but new subscribers can get a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Blue for $10. Another great option is fuboTV, an even more comprehensive streamer that also offers Fox Sports channels. Packages start from $64.99 a month, but there's a FREE fuboTV trial you can try to see if it's right for you. Spanish-language coverage of Brazil vs Argentina is also available in the US via TUDN and Univision. And remember, if you're abroad right now you can use a VPN to tune into your home subscription service, no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Brazil vs Argentina in Australia

Optus Sport is the place to watch Brazil vs Argentina Down Under, which kicks off at 10am AEST on Sunday morning. The channel is showing all of the Copa America (and Euro 2020) action, and Optus' coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. You can sign up to Optus Sport on the service's website here. And if you're not in Oz right now, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal on your Optus account.

How to watch Brazil vs Argentina: live stream Copa America 2021 soccer in Canada

Spanish-language cable channel Univision is showing this much anticipated Brazil vs Argentina Copa America final in Canada. The game kicks off at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, with Univision's coverage getting underway at 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT.

How to watch Copa America 2021 online in New Zealand