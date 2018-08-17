OnePlus may partner with T-Mobile to launch the OnePlus 6T

OnePlus's half-way upgrade from the OnePlus 6 has yet to be officially announced, and though we've come across plenty of rumors about the OnePlus 6T, perhaps the biggest news for the phone is that T-Mobile will sell it directly through a partnership with OnePlus.

The partnership, which was explained to CNET by people familiar with the arrangement, includes an October launch date, and it entails the OnePlus 6T being customized for T-Mobile's network. Though this would be an exclusive partnership, OnePlus is still expected to sell a standard version not tied to T-Mobile.

When the deal comes to fruition, it will be very different than the strategy OnePlus used for its original OnePlus One, a phone that was hard to get your hands on even if you wanted one. Back then, the company was so small it used an invite system to sell phones (and drum up some hype at the same time).

If all goes according to plan, it appears OnePlus could finally have a phone that any customer walking through a T-Mobile store could just chance upon.

OnePlus for the people!

Bargain hunters have always had a lot to like from OnePlus, and any that are in a T-Mobile store will probably have a hard time missing the flagship looks and lower price of the OnePlus 6T.

With both T-Mobile's unlimited data plan and OnePlus's phones offering great value to shoppers, a partnership like this could go a long way toward cementing OnePlus's place as a true value champ while also making it a household name.

Of course, this makes us wonder, will the T-Mobile version come in magenta?