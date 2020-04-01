OnePlus 8 Pro leak shows off your choice of three colors

The OnePlus 8 series is set to be announced on April 14, but we've already had a comprehensive look at the OnePlus 8 Pro thanks to leaks, including a new report that shows off renders of the phone.

Posted by WinFuture, the new leak shows the OnePlus 8 Pro from a variety of angles and in three colors. According to this rumor, the handset is set to launch in Ultramarine Blue, Onyx Black and Glacial Green.

This leak also adds further evidence that the phone will have a cut-out selfie camera rather than a notch. You'll find the cut-out to the top left hand edge of the display, and it's rumored to be a 16MP shooter.

Image 1 of 3 Ultramarine Blue (Image credit: WinFuture / OnePlus) Image 2 of 3 Glacial Green (Image credit: WinFuture / OnePlus) Image 3 of 3 Onyx Black (Image credit: WinFuture / OnePlus)

Everything else in the leak matches what we've previously heard about the phone, which makes us believe these images are accurate. It's likely this will be the device we'll be seeing at the official April 14 unveiling.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is set to feature a 6.78-inch display with a QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. As expected, there's no 3.5mm headphone jack on the OnePlus 8 Pro.

On the rear camera we're expecting to see a combination of two 48MP shooters with an 8MP telephoto snapper, and a 5MP sensor that's there just to record color data.

OnePlus has already confirmed its next-gen phones will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, but this leak suggests it'll be paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

We don't know exactly when we'll be seeing the OnePlus 8 hit shop shelves, but the company has confirmed an event for April 14 where it's expected to unveil its new series of devices.