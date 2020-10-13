One of the best Razer keyboards just got a massive discount during Prime Day

You can experience the joys of clickety-clack precision that only a mechanical keyboard can provide with this superb Prime Day gaming deal on the Razer Blackwidow Chroma v2 – which is now just $69.99.

With a saving of 50%, this mechanical gaming keyboard is armed to the hilt with all the desirable features gamers and content producers are after. Full RGB lighting, tactile and clicky Razer green switches – ideal for gaming and typing – and fully programmable keys mean you're getting a ton of functionality and saving 70 bucks in the process.

The Razer Blackwidow Chroma v2 is also ergonomic thanks to its magnetic wrist rest, and its durable construction comes with a two-year warranty, as well as a guarantee of up to 80 million clicks. Now that’s an epic win.

Razer Blackwidow Chroma v2 deal:

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL mechanical gaming keyboard: $139.99 $69.99 at Amazon

With this mechanical gaming keyboard from Razer, you'll be typing more "GGs" than ever before thanks to it's tactile precision and reprogrammable keys. Enjoy superior comfort with the detachable wrist rest and the soothing sound that only mechanical key switches can provide. View Deal

If you're tight on desk space, and need more room to line up headshots with your mouse, the ten-key-less design means you won't have to compromise your aim. At 50% off the usual asking price, don't sleep on this Prime Day deal on one of the best Razer keyboards around.

