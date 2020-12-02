Olympus extends Cyber Monday sale of super-cheap renewed mirrorless cameras

If you missed out on the Cyber Monday camera sales, there is one last route to a ludicrously cheap mirrorless camera – Olympus has extended a 20% off sale for its reconditioned stock, which includes some absolute bargains.

The Olympus 'Cyber week outlet sale' contains a range of renewed photographic kit, but the ones that jump out are some incredibly low prices for very recent mirrorless cameras, including the Olympus E-M10 Mark IV and its Mark III predecessor.

It warns that "quantities are extremely limited", but if you're happy buying a reconditioned camera then there is some incredible value to be found with the 20% discount.

What exactly does "reconditioned" mean here? These are returned products, which are then checked by Olympus in a "rigorous five-point inspection of all product functions and features to ensure that the item meets our quality standards". Olympus says the cameras "will function identically to a brand-new Olympus product", although there may naturally be the odd blemish.

Interested? Here are our best picks from Olympus' Cyber week sale of reconditioned cameras, which runs until 3 December.

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III (reconditioned) $324.99 $259.99

This little mirrorless all-rounder offers incredible value when you take off the additional 20% discount from Olympus' cyber week sale. It combines great image stabilization, an excellent EVF and a 16MP Four Thirds sensor. Use code CYBERSAVINGS at checkout, offer ends 3 December.

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV (reconditioned) $559.99 $447.99

Fancy getting the brand new E-M10 IV for under $450? This body-only deal on a refurbished model gets you 36% off the camera's usual sale price of $699.99. Given the Mark IV only came out in October, it'll be a maximum of two months old, too. Use code CYBERSAVINGS at checkout, offer ends 3 December.

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV with 14-42mm EZ lens (reconditioned) $639.99 $511.39

If you don't have any existing Micro Four Thirds lenses, then this reconditioned kit lens bundle is available for 20% off too. Compared to the E-M10 Mark III, the Mark IV brings a new 20MP sensor and flip-down touchscreen, which are both handy extras. Use code CYBERSAVINGS at checkout, offer ends 3 December.

Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III with 12-40mm f/2.8 pro lens (reconditioned) $1,999 $1,599.99

Another incredibly low price for a camera that only arrived in February this year. In our review, we described the E-M1 Mark III as "a complete package for pros and keen amateurs", concluding that "there is little the E-M1 Mark III cannot do". This bundle includes the pro-level, weather-sealed 12-40mm f/2.8 lens. Use code CYBERSAVINGS at checkout, offer ends 3 December.

Olympus Tough TG-5 $299 $239.99

Not all of the cameras in Olympus' sale are reconditioned – if you want an indestructible compact camera, its TG-5 is also 20% off right now. That's a healthy discount on the predecessor to our favorite waterproof camera, which shoots raw photos and has a bright f/2.0 lens. Use code CYBERSAVINGS at checkout, offer ends 3 December.

Those are just some of the bargains available in the Olympus Cyber Week outlet sale – the Olympus TG-6, Olympus E-M10 Mark II and some cheap battery grips are also all up for grabs with 20% off, too.

You may also be wondering what the warranty cover is on reconditioned products like these. Olympus says it will "support certified reconditioned products with a 90-day repair warranty and 30-day money back guarantee excluding the cost of shipping", so you're covered for a few months if anything goes awry.

Given most of the cameras above came out this year, though, there's certainly less chance of the usual wear-and-tear associated with buying second-hand cameras, such as a high shutter count.

With Olympus no longer making cameras from next year (in its current guise, at least), it might also soon be harder to come by used versions of some of its newest models. So if you fancy a super-cheap, but extremely capable, compact mirrorless camera, this is a post-Black Friday option that's well worth considering.