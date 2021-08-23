OLED TV deals at Amazon bring the stunning 2021 LG G1 down to record-low price

Amazon's latest OLED TV deals this week include the lowest prices we've seen yet on the stunning 2021 LG G1 Gallery series - a super high-end display that's currently on sale for $1,899 (was $2,199) on its 55-inch model and $2,499.99 (was $2,999) for the larger 65-inch model.

Of the two, we'd pick out the 65-incher as a particularly good buy right now since its whopping $500 saving is a whole $300 more than the previously best price at Amazon. That said, the 55-incher is also still a great buy being $100 less than the usual sales price.

The LG G1 suitably impressed enough at TechRadar when we reviewed it earlier this year that we awarded it a 5-star score and an editors choice reward. Yes, it's an incredibly pricey display (check out the LG C1 series below if you're on a budget), but it's also packed with LG's latest cutting-edge features and a jaw-droppingly gorgeous design.

The LG G1 OLED’s new Evo screen technology in particular molds the beautiful colors and saturation that LG OLED panels are known for with an energy-efficient way of boosting the overall brightness of the display. While you still can't get that same level of brightness as you'd expect from a super high-end LCD, it's noticeably brighter from previous LG OLED panels - an amazing thing to be pairing with the display's already impressive HDR.

As you'd expect from a 'Gallery' namesake, the LG G1 is made for wall mounting with an insanely thin 2cm width and included wall bracket. Bear in mind, however, that the LG G1 series don't come with a foot stand out of the box - you'll have to purchase one of those separately.

Save $300 - Pick up LG's G1 series OLED TV for the lowest price yet at Amazon this week. With brand new cutting-edge Evo screen technology and an absolutely gorgeous low-profile Gallery design, the LG G1 isn't just style over substance - it's an incredibly capable display. Brighter than any previous LG OLED with a host of smart TV and gaming features, plus powerful picture processing, the LG G1 is an OLED display that can do everything.



Looking for something cheaper? Consider the LG C1

Save $203 - While it's not quite as fancy as the G1 series, the LG C1 still tops out our choices for the best OLED TVs of 2021 thanks to its fantastic balance of price and features. With an industry-leading 4K upscaling processor, excellent WebOS platform, and four HDMI 2.1 ports, this is a versatile premium TV that's great for both content and games. Plus, it's also at its lowest price yet at Amazon this week.View Deal

