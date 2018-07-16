Nvidia GTX 1080 price cut leads a veritable smorgasbord of PC part deals

It's an Amazon Prime Day miracle, there's actually a deal on a graphics card!

Forgive our excitement, but it's practically been a year and a half since we've seen any sort of a discount on a GPU. Heck, it's almost been two long since we saw a graphics card going for anywhere close to its own suggested retail price thanks to the Bitcoin fever the was sweeping the world until recently.

Beyond this big discount on a Nvidia GTX 1080, there are plenty of other deals on processors, motherboards, storage and more. If it weren't for a lack of sales on RAM, you could pretty much build multiple PCs out of these Amazon Prime Day discounts.

Join us as we run down all of the best component deals available for Amazon Prime Day 2018.

Best graphics card deals

EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FTW Gaming ACX 3.0| was $649 now $499 at Amazon

As part of Amazon's PC Prime Day Deals, you can score this GTX 1080 graphics card with 8GB of GDDR5X video memory for less than $500. For gaming and VR, this card can help you get high-quality visuals and smooth frame-rates.View Deal

Aorus Radeon RX 580 8GB: was $359, now $269 at Amazon

It's been so long since we saw a discounted graphics card, it almost became a myth. But sure enough, you can save 25% off this fantastic Polaris GPU from AMD.

View Deal

Best processor deals

Intel Core i7-8700K unlocked CPU| was $379 now $299 at Amazon

If you're looking to build a beefy gaming PC or workstation, you can't go wrong with the Core i7-8700K. It features 6 cores and 12 threads, and has a base clock of 3.7GHz with boost up to 4.7GHz. But, as this is an unlocked model, you can overclock it for even more performance. See the rest of Amazon's Prime Day PC gaming deals here.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 2700 with Wraith Spire LED cooler| was $294.99 now $224.99 at Amazon

If you've been waiting for a good time to upgrade your PC, this deal on the Ryzen 7 2700 is a good option. This is an 8-core/16-thread CPU ready to offer solid performance for both gaming and productivity. The included cooler just sweetens the deal, as that's one fewer item to go on your PC upgrade parts list. Amazon has a number of PC gaming discounts for Prime Day, but you can go directly to the Ryzen 7 deal here.View Deal

Best motherboard deals

Asus ROG Strix Z370 gaming motherboard| was $209 now $149 at Amazon

You can sink a lot less cash into your new gaming rig with the discount on this Asus ROG Strix motherboard. This Z370 motherboard uses the LGA1151 socket for 8th-Gen Intel Core CPUs, so you can pair it with the Core I7-8700K on sale to start a real beast machine.View Deal

Asus Prime Z370-A: was $169, now $121 at Amazon

The Asus Prime Z370-A has everything you need to build a solid Coffee Lake gaming PC with DDR4 memory support and space for three graphics cards. Better yet it's going for 28% off this week.View Deal

Gigabyte X470 AORUS motherboard| was $229 now $174 at Amazon

Looking for a motherboard to start your new AMD Ryzen rig? This Gigabyte X470 AORUS Gaming 7 motherboard supports both first- and second-gen Ryzen CPUs using the AM4 socket, is ready for CrossFire or SLI graphics, and supports up to 64GB of DDR4 memory. Plus, it has loads of RGB lighting.View Deal

Best SSD deals:

Samsung 960 Evo Series - 500GB NVMe | was $249.99 now $169.99 on Amazon

The Samsung 960 Evo is one of the fastest, most cost-effective NVMe SSDs you can buy today. And, for Amazon Prime Day, it's even more affordable, at 32% off.View Deal

SanDisk SSD PLUS 480GB Solid State Drive | was $199.99 now $79.99 on Amazon

Over the last few years, SATA SSDs have become a cheap and effective way to boost your PC's performance, and with the SanDisk SSD Plus 480GB it just got cheaper -- you can get it for a whopping 60% off for Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

SanDisk SSD PLUS 1TB Solid State Drive | was $249.99 now $149.94 at Amazon

SSD is the way to go for the fastest speeds, and this one has Read and write speeds of up to 535MB/s and 450MB/s. This 2018 drive is meant for internal use in a desktop PC or a compatible laptop.View Deal

Crucial MX500 2TB SATA SSD| was $433 now $319 at Amazon

SSDs might be getting cheaper, but they can still be plenty pricey. This deal on Crucial's 2TB MX500 makes it a lot easier to afford a whole heap of fast storage, though. Plus, with durable 3D NAND and a five-year warranty, this will be storage you can count on for some time to come.View Deal

Best hard drive deals:

Seagate FireCuda 2TB hybrid hard drive | was $99 now $69 at Amazon

When you need a big boost in storage but don't want it to be as slow as a normal hard drive or as expensive as an SSD, Seagate's FireCuda is a great pick. It combines flash storage and a 7,200RPM hard drive for loads of zippy storage. It's on sale now as part of Amazon's Prime Day discounts on Seagate storage.View Deal

Seagate BarraCuda 3TB hard drive | was $84 now $59 at Amazon

Need some extra room for your library of photos, videos, music, and video games? Seagate's BarraCuda hard drives offer a great balance of storage and price, and with this deal for Amazon Prime day, that balance is shifted even more in your favor.View Deal

SeaGate IronWolf 3TB NAS drive| was $109 now $73 at Amazon

Building out a small NAS to make your file available across your network just got cheaper with this discount on the 3TB Seagate IronWolf drive. This drive is ready to run 24/7. View Deal

SeaGate IronWolf 6TB NAS drive | was $194 now $132 at Amazon

You can pack a lot onto your NAS when it's loaded with 6TB IronWolf drives from SeaGate. And, building out that dream NAS just got a lot easier with this hefty 32% discount.View Deal

Seagate IronWolf Pro 6TB NAS drive| was $229 now $160 at Amazon

For a NAS that's extra fast, the Seagate Ironwolf Pro offers 256MB of cache and zippy 7,200RPM platters. With rotational vibration sensors, a mean time between failures of 1.2 million hours, and a five-year warranty, your NAS should be safe, even at those high speeds.View Deal

Seagate BarraCuda Pro 6TB and 8TB hard drives| were from $222 now $157 at Amazon

Seagate's BarraCuda Pro hard drives take the standard formula and turn things up a notch. They feature a large 256MB cache and extra speedy 7,200RPM platters. For Amazon Prime Day, the 6TB and 8TB models are majorly discounted.View Deal

Seagate BarraCuda 8TB hard drive | was $224 now $169 at Amazon

For a heaping helping of storage, Seagate's BarraCuda drives offer plenty of room at a low price. With this discount, the price is even better, making it that much easier to expand your library of photos, videos, music, and video games.View Deal

Seagate IronWolf 12TB NAS drive| was $429 now $300 at Amazon

So, you need a really big NAS? Well the 12TB IronWolf NAS drive has you covered. And, with this 30% discount for Amazon Prime Day, you can afford to get more and build an even bigger NAS.View Deal

Best CPU cooler deals:

Corsair Hydro Series H100i v2 AIO Liquid CPU Cooler: was $129, now $79 at Amazon

Keeping your CPU cool in style has never been cheaper thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal that takes $50 off the top of Corsair’s flagship liquid-cooler.View Deal

Best power supply deals

EVGA 500 W1 | was $39.99 now $24.99 on Amazon

Your power supply is the last place where you want to cut corners. Thankfully, the EVGA 500 W1, with its 80 Plus White certification and 500W of output, you don't have to compromise. And, for Amazon Prime Day, you can score 38% off to make it even more affordable.View Deal

Best PC case deals:

Corsair Crystal 570X RGB Mid-Tower Case: was $209, now $139 at Amazon

Jump on the tempered glass gaming PC craze with this 33% off deal. Not only does this PC case feature tempered glass on practically every side, it also comes equipped with three RGB fans.View Deal