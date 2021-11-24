No one can beat Samsung for Black Friday 75-inch TV deals

If you're after a 75-inch TV deal over Black Friday, Samsung has you covered with $400 off a QLED 4K UHD smart TV at Walmart.
As the world's biggest TV maker, Samsung releases a vast range of TVs each year, catering to a host of different budgets and specification needs. And as we delve into this year's Black Friday TV deals, Samsung is making good on that promise, with huge savings on new TVs, even at a massive 75-inch size. Some even throw in QLED panels and Mini LED backlights for a truly premium experience too.
We have a host of Black Friday 75-inch TV deals listed below at retailers in the US, so do have a look below to see what's available – or scroll further down for deals in other regions if you're based elsewhere
Today's best Black Friday 75-inch TV deals
Samsung 75-inch Q60A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV:
$1,728 $1,328 at Walmart
Save $400 - This affordable QLED TV has seen a sizeable discount at a 75-inch size. The Samsung Q60A delivers brilliant colours and incredible picture quality by using its Quantum Dot technology and 4K crystal processor.
Samsung 75-inch Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV:
$2,699.99 $1,699.99 at Samsung
Save $1,000 - This is the lowest price we've seen on this absolutely massive TV – this set delivers a brilliant picture with bright, bold images thanks to Full Array backlighting and a powerful 4K Quantum Processor plus a whopping 75-inch sized image.
Samsung 75-inch QN85A QLED 4K Smart TV:
$2,999.99 $1,997.99 at Walmart
Save $1,000 - An incredible discount on a massive Samsung TV, complete with Mini LED backlighting for great brightness control and powerful contrast. Honestly, don't sleep on this one.
