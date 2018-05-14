Nintendo NES Classic Edition finally coming back to stores - get it in June

We’ve known since September of last year that Nintendo was planning to re-release its NES Classic Edition in 2018. But now we have a date and it’s June 29.

Nintendo of America and Nintendo of Europe announced on Twitter that from this date, retailers will once more have stock of the NES Classic Edition and it’s expected that the stock will last until the end of the year.

#NESClassic Edition will return to stores on June 29! This system and the #SNESClassic Edition system are expected to be available through the end of the year. https://t.co/LclbG5m4ta pic.twitter.com/1PcXBI5qJCMay 14, 2018

The console was first released in November 2016 but it sold out promptly, leading to soaring prices on third-party selling sites such as eBay. This re-release will be welcome news for those who just couldn’t stomach the idea of shelling out hundreds of dollars for a console that was initially priced at around $80/ £80.

A NES-essary restock

It’s expected that the more recently released SNES Classic Mini will also be reliably in stock until the year end.

Of course, if you’re not particularly keen on the idea of the plug-and-play NES with its pre-installed games you can always wait for the Nintendo Switch online service to get up and running in September.

It’s been confirmed that the service will give players access to 20 NES games and though the titles are yet to be confirmed they’ll be updated with modern multiplayer features.