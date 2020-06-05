Nintendo Labo deals offer kits on sale for just $20

Nintendo Labo kits are perfect for getting creative and staying entertained in lockdown - whatever age you are. What's more, we're now seeing Nintendo Labo deals offering DIY kits for just $20 on Amazon right now - fantastic savings over starting prices of $70 in some instances.

These prices are holding strong on the Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit as well as the VR Starter Kit, though we have seen the Robot Kit return to a (still discounted) $40 price after stock ran thin yesterday. However, if you'e fast you might also be able to snap up the popular Nintendo Labo Variety Kit for just £39.99 - an excellent price for everything you need to get started with a massive range of creations.

Nintendo Labo kits offer blueprints and materials required to create cardboad contraptions for use with your Nintendo Switch. Each kit comes with a cartridge of mini-games to use your creations with, but many like the VR Kit and Vehicle Kit on offer today can also be used with some of the Nintendo Switch's biggest games.

Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit | $69.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Create a submarine control station, a plane thrust lever, and even a steering wheel and pedal for use with every Mario Kart 8 game mode with the Vehicle Kit. This is the best value offer available right now, with a fantastic $50 discount.

Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit starter set + Blaster | $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

If you're intrigued by the prospect of exploring Hyrule in virtual reality, or keen to get your hands on bonus VR levels for Super Mario Odyssey, the VR Kit starter set is ideal. Plus, it's half price right now at Amazon.

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon

You'll have to move quickly to grab the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit at this price at Amazon. Stock is starting to run low on the most popular option that gives you access to a number of creations, of course with mini-games for each.

Nintendo Labo - Robot Kit | $59.99 $40.54 at Amazon

The Nintendo Labo Robot Kit was previously available for the $19.99 sales price we're seeing on other packs. However, stock at this price recently ran out. If you're late to the party but still want to create your own cardboard robot suit, there's still time to save $20.

Need a console? Nintendo Switch deals and bundles are still scarce in the US and UK, especially the fully fledged console which is required for Nintendo Labo Kits. If you're not fussed about Labo, you can take a look at the latest Nintendo Switch Lite deals and sales, however.