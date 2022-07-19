Newegg launches new graphics card shopping site, and it's something else

Audio player loading…

Online computer and electronics retailer Newegg has just launched an all-new retail site, JustGPU.com (opens in new tab), that sells one thing and one thing only. Can you guess what that is?

All kidding aside, JustGPU.com is selling all the best graphics cards from Nvidia and AMD right now and it is offering some incredible discounts on them.

Most incredible, though. is that this isn't just an ecommerce site, it's a major research tool for when you're graphics card shopping thanks to the site's extensive benchmark information on every card on the site.

“JustGPU.com simplifies the shopping experience for a large number of our customers who are specifically shopping only for GPUs and need resources to make informed decisions to upgrade their gaming PC builds,” Jim Tseng, Director of Product Management for Newegg, said in a statement.

“Customers are spending a lot of time researching throughout the Internet for GPUs, including performance details and pricing," Tseng continued. "We’re reducing the hassle and frustration for customers by providing a streamlined resource with this new personalized shopping site.”

Analysis: It's just a Beta for now, but Boy Howdy

Bookmark JustGPU.com (opens in new tab), you won't be sorry.

Whether you're looking to buy a graphics card right now, or you hope to do so in the near future, this site looks like it'll be a major benefit for consumers looking to upgrade.

When you click on "Shop all GPU," in addition to the price of the card, JustGPU will also give you breakdowns of how each GPU performs with many of the best PC games around, including Cyberpunk 2077, Far Cry 6, Forza Horizon 5, Elden Ring, and more.

It also lets you adjust the configurations a bit to see how the performance changes based on your resolution, and with various processor tiers. It's not a precise measurement, and we're pretty sure a lot of these scores are estimates, but from what we've seen in our time playing around on the site, the scores look pretty accurate.

And anything that helps customers buy the graphics card they want is great as far as we're concerned.

