New on Netflix in July 2020: every new TV show and movie you can stream

Wondering what's new on Netflix in July 2020? This month's obvious highlight is The Umbrella Academy season 2, as the quirky superhero drama returns after a year-plus absence. But there are plenty more big TV shows and films to watch this month, like the drama Cursed from comics legend Frank Miller, or the Charlize Theron action movie The Old Guard.

While the below list of new TV shows and movies on Netflix in July 2020 only applies to the US, anything marked with 'Netflix Original', 'Netflix Documentary' or 'Netflix Film' will be available globally, so you can pick out some highlights wherever you are. Check out our recommendations of what to put on your watch list this month, too.

Here's what's new on Netflix in July 2020.

New Netflix shows and movies: July 1

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 - Netflix Original

Deadwind: Season 2

Say I Do

Under the Riccione Sun

Unsolved Mysteries - Netflix Docu

#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green: Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte's Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom: Season 1-3

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Patriots Day

Poltergeist

Quest for Camelot

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler's List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil's Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Winchester

New Netflix shows and movies: July 2

Thiago Ventura: POKAS - Netflix Comedy Special

Warrior Nun - Netflix Original

New Netflix shows and movies: July 3

The Baby-Sitters Club - Netflix Family

Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2 - Netflix Original

Desperados - Netflix Film

JU-ON: Origins - Netflix Original

Southern Survival - Netflix Original

New Netflix shows and movies: July 5

ONLY

New Netflix shows and movies: July 6

A Kid from Coney Island

July 7

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

New Netflix shows and movies: July 8

The Long Dumb Road

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado - Netflix Documentary

Stateless - Netflix Original

Was It Love? - Netflix Original

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

New Netflix shows and movies: July 9

Japan Sinks: 2020 - Netflix Anime

The Protector: Season 4 - Netflix Original

New Netflix shows and movies: July 10

The Claudia Kishi Club - Netflix Documentary

Down to Earth with Zac Efron - Netflix Original

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space - Netflix Family

Hello Ninja: Season 3 - Netflix Family

O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) - Netflix Original

The Old Guard - Netflix Film

The Twelve - Netflix Original

New Netflix shows and movies: July 14

The Business of Drugs - Netflix Documentary

We Are One - Netflix Documentary

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser - Netflix Comedy Special

New Netflix shows and movies: July 15

Dark Desire - Netflix Original

The Players - Netflix Film

Skin Decision: Before and After - Netflix Original

Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2

New Netflix shows and movies: July 16

Fatal Affair - Netflix Film

Indian Matchmaking - Netflix Original

MILF - Netflix Film

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

New Netflix shows and movies: July 17

Kissing Game - Netflix Original

Cursed - Netflix Original

Funan

New Netflix shows and movies: July 18

Gigantosaurus: Season 1

The Notebook

New Netflix shows and movies: July 19

The Last Dance

New Netflix shows and movies: July 20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love - Netflix Family

New Netflix shows and movies: July 21

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 2 - Netflix Original

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking - Netflix Comedy Special

Street Food: Latin America - Netflix Documentary

New Netflix shows and movies: July 22

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia - Netflix Documentary

Love on the Spectrum - Netflix Documentary

Norsemen: Season 3 - Netflix Original

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion

Signs - Netflix Original

Spotlight

New Netflix shows and movies: July 23

The Larva Island Movie - Netflix Family

New Netflix shows and movies: July 24

Sing On! Spain - Netflix Original

Animal Crackers - Netflix Film

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing - Netflix Family

In the Dark: Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2 - Netflix Film

Ofrenda a la tormenta - Netflix Film

New Netflix shows and movies: July 26

Banana Split

Shameless: Season 10

New Netflix shows and movies: July 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Last Chance U: Laney - Netflix Documentary

New Netflix shows and movies: July 29

The Hater - Netflix Film

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 4 - Netflix Original

New Netflix shows and movies: July 30

Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy

New Netflix shows and movies: July 31