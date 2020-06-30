New on Netflix in July 2020: every new TV show and movie you can stream

Wondering what's new on Netflix in July 2020? This month's obvious highlight is The Umbrella Academy season 2, as the quirky superhero drama returns after a year-plus absence. But there are plenty more big TV shows and films to watch this month, like the drama Cursed from comics legend Frank Miller, or the Charlize Theron action movie The Old Guard.
While the below list of new TV shows and movies on Netflix in July 2020 only applies to the US, anything marked with 'Netflix Original', 'Netflix Documentary' or 'Netflix Film' will be available globally, so you can pick out some highlights wherever you are. Check out our recommendations of what to put on your watch list this month, too.
Here's what's new on Netflix in July 2020.
- The best Netflix shows
- The best Netflix movies
- The Witcher season 2: what we know
New Netflix shows and movies: July 1
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 - Netflix Original
- Deadwind: Season 2
- Say I Do
- Under the Riccione Sun
- Unsolved Mysteries - Netflix Docu
- #Anne Frank - Parallel Stories
- A Bridge Too Far
- A Thousand Words
- A Touch of Green: Season 1
- A Walk to Remember
- Abby Hatcher: Season 1
- Airplane!
- Ali
- Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
- Charlotte's Web
- Clash of the Titans (1981)
- Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
- Cloud Atlas
- David Foster: Off the Record
- Definitely, Maybe
- Delta Farce
- Donnie Brasco
- Double Jeopardy
- Fiddler on the Roof
- Frida
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
- Killing Hasselhoff
- Kingdom: Season 1-3
- Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Mean Streets
- Million Dollar Baby
- Paranormal Activity
- Patriots Day
- Poltergeist
- Quest for Camelot
- Red Riding Hood (2011)
- Schindler's List
- Sleepless in Seattle
- Sleepy Hollow
- Spaceballs
- Splice
- Stand and Deliver
- Stardust
- Starsky & Hutch
- Sucker Punch
- Swordfish
- The Art of War
- The Devil's Advocate
- The F**k-It List
- The Firm
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid Part III
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- The Town
- The Witches
- This Christmas
- Total Recall (1990)
- Trotro
- Winchester
New Netflix shows and movies: July 2
- Thiago Ventura: POKAS - Netflix Comedy Special
- Warrior Nun - Netflix Original
New Netflix shows and movies: July 3
- The Baby-Sitters Club - Netflix Family
- Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2 - Netflix Original
- Desperados - Netflix Film
- JU-ON: Origins - Netflix Original
- Southern Survival - Netflix Original
New Netflix shows and movies: July 5
- ONLY
New Netflix shows and movies: July 6
- A Kid from Coney Island
July 7
- Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
New Netflix shows and movies: July 8
- The Long Dumb Road
- Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado - Netflix Documentary
- Stateless - Netflix Original
- Was It Love? - Netflix Original
- Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1
New Netflix shows and movies: July 9
- Japan Sinks: 2020 - Netflix Anime
- The Protector: Season 4 - Netflix Original
New Netflix shows and movies: July 10
- The Claudia Kishi Club - Netflix Documentary
- Down to Earth with Zac Efron - Netflix Original
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space - Netflix Family
- Hello Ninja: Season 3 - Netflix Family
- O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) - Netflix Original
- The Old Guard - Netflix Film
- The Twelve - Netflix Original
New Netflix shows and movies: July 14
- The Business of Drugs - Netflix Documentary
- We Are One - Netflix Documentary
- Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser - Netflix Comedy Special
New Netflix shows and movies: July 15
- Dark Desire - Netflix Original
- The Players - Netflix Film
- Skin Decision: Before and After - Netflix Original
- Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2
New Netflix shows and movies: July 16
- Fatal Affair - Netflix Film
- Indian Matchmaking - Netflix Original
- MILF - Netflix Film
- Pride & Prejudice (2005)
New Netflix shows and movies: July 17
- Kissing Game - Netflix Original
- Cursed - Netflix Original
- Funan
New Netflix shows and movies: July 18
- Gigantosaurus: Season 1
- The Notebook
New Netflix shows and movies: July 19
- The Last Dance
New Netflix shows and movies: July 20
- Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love - Netflix Family
New Netflix shows and movies: July 21
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 2 - Netflix Original
- Ip Man 4: The Finale
- Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking - Netflix Comedy Special
- Street Food: Latin America - Netflix Documentary
New Netflix shows and movies: July 22
- 61
- Fear City: New York vs The Mafia - Netflix Documentary
- Love on the Spectrum - Netflix Documentary
- Norsemen: Season 3 - Netflix Original
- The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion
- Signs - Netflix Original
- Spotlight
New Netflix shows and movies: July 23
- The Larva Island Movie - Netflix Family
New Netflix shows and movies: July 24
- Sing On! Spain - Netflix Original
- Animal Crackers - Netflix Film
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing - Netflix Family
- In the Dark: Season 2
- The Kissing Booth 2 - Netflix Film
- Ofrenda a la tormenta - Netflix Film
New Netflix shows and movies: July 26
- Banana Split
- Shameless: Season 10
New Netflix shows and movies: July 28
- Jeopardy!: Collection 6
- Last Chance U: Laney - Netflix Documentary
New Netflix shows and movies: July 29
- The Hater - Netflix Film
- Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 4 - Netflix Original
New Netflix shows and movies: July 30
- Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
- Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy
New Netflix shows and movies: July 31
- Get Even - Netflix Original
- Latte and the Magic Waterstone - Netflix Family
- Seriously Single - Netflix Film
- The Speed Cubers - Netflix Film
- Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet - Netflix Original
- The Umbrella Academy season 2 - Netflix Original
- Locked Up - Netflix Original