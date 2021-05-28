New Dell XPS 13 deals reach $700 off in the Memorial Day laptop sales

In case you didn't know, the yearly Memorial Day sales aren't just about appliances, they're also a fantastic chance to pick up some of the hottest tech - Dell XPS 13 deals for instance.

If you're on the hunt for a premium ultrabook then we definitely recommend checking out this latest Dell XPS 13 model, on sale for $799.99 (down from an eyewatering $1,499.99). That's a full $700 off the original price, on a machine that's rocking a gorgeous near-bezeless edge-to-edge 4K display.

Inside, this one's got a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. These specs aren't top of the line, but they're still very much capable of a range of intensive applications like working from home tasks or design work. And, speaking of design work, this 4K display doesn't just have insane pixel density on a 13.3-inch frame, but it's also capable of 500 Nits of brightness - that's extremely bright for any laptop indeed.

So, if you're looking for a machine that runs great and looks even better, then this discounted XPS 13 deal from the Dell Memorial Day sales is a great choice. Alternatively, you could also head over to our main Memorial Day sales page to see what other retailers are offering today. We've also got a page for this week's best Memorial Day laptop sales specifically too.

Outside the US? see the best Dell XPS deals in your region just below.

Dell XPS 13 deals in the Memorial Day sales

New Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop: $1,499.99 $799.99 at Dell

Save $700 - This XPS 13 has the very latest design from Dell, with a gorgeous near bezel-less 4K display and all-aluminum chassis. Inside, it's also packing a rather respectable 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, making it a fairly powerful ultrabook all around too. If you want something that looks great, is super portable, and has plenty of power, then this one's a great buy.View Deal

Dell - See all of today's Memorial Day laptop sales and Dell XPS 13 deals

Not quite what you're looking for? Head on over to our main Dell XPS 13 and 15 deals page for a full rundown of today's best prices and information on each model.