New Boost Mobile deal gets you 1 month of 2GB data for just $0.99

One of the most popular prepaid carriers, Boost Mobile, is now offering new customers the chance to try its 2GB 5G data plan for just $0.99 for one month.

Normally retailing at $15 per month, this latest deal cuts the upfront cost of the plan by a whopping 93% - essentially giving you a free trial in all but name.

Operating on the larger T-Mobile network, Boost Mobile is an excellent option if you're looking to save a bit of cash and cut that pesky long-term contract. Alongside honorable mentions like Mint Mobile and Visible Wireless, Boost Mobile is one of the best-prepaid plans out there right now - especially if you like deals.

We'd also highlight it as a good choice for those looking to sign up multiple lines at once. Not only does it have a useful 'mix-and-match' feature that allows you to design your own plan, but it's got monthly rates as low as $30 per line for three unlimited lines. In the context of unlimited plans that cost $70 to $80 at the bigger carriers, that's not a bad deal by any stretch of the imagination.

Note this promotion is for new customers and is available online only. Your plan will also revert to the usual price of $15 per month once your month is up, so bear that in mind and cost accordingly.

Boost Mobile new customer promotion

As you'd imagine, Boost Mobile isn't the only prepaid carrier in town right now. For more low-cost options, head on over to our roundup of the best cheap cell phone plans. On that page, we're contrasting and comparing the likes of Mint, Visible, and many more to find the right plan for you.