Netflix in February 2020: every new movie and TV show available to stream

The full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix US in February has been released, and there are some real highlights in there. As well as brand new seasons of Altered Carbon and Narcos: Mexico, it marks the debut of one of the most promising new Netflix Originals of 2020, horror drama Locke and Key. You might want to check out new Brazilian supernatural series Spectros, too, which made our list of 2020's best new TV shows.

Some of the non-Netflix movies look pretty good, too, with Blade Runner's superior Final Cut soon available on the service, along with Starship Troopers. On the TV side, Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul's fourth season arrives on February 9.

You'll also be able to check out the entire Police Academy series, if you'd like to watch the same forgettable comedy a bunch of times, only set in different locations.

Don't forget to check out our lists of the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies if you're looking for something good to watch. We'll keep updating those lists throughout the year as the streaming giant reconfigures its line-up.

Below, we've bolded out a few of our highlights from the coming attractions on Netflix during the next month.

February 1

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Little Princess

Back to the Future Part III

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Center Stage

Cookie’s Fortune

Dear John

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Fools Rush In

Hancock

Love Jacked

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Purple Rain

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Scary Movie 2

Sex and the City 2

The Notebook

The Other Guys

The Pianist

February 3

Team Kaylie: Part 3

Sordo

February 4

Faith, Hope & Love

Tom Papa: You're Doing Great!

She Did That

February 5

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

The Pharmacist

Black Hollywood: "They've Gotta Have Us'

#cats_the_mewvie

February 6

Cagaster of an Insect Cage

February 7

Locke and Key season 1

Dragons: Rescue Riders season 2

Horse Girl

My Holo Love

Who Killed Malcolm X? season one

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

February 8

The Coldest Game

February 9

Better Call Saul season 4

Q Ball

Road to Roma

Good Time

February 12

Anna Karenina

To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You

February 14

Narcos: Mexico season 2

Love is Blind

Dragon Quest: Your Story

February 14

Cable Girls: season 5

Isi & Ossi

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

February 15

Starship Troopers

February 17

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia

February 19

Chef Show season 3

February 20

Spectros

February 21

A Haunted House

Puerta 7

System Crasher

Gentefied

Babies

Glitch Techs

February 22

Girl on the Third Floor

February 23

Full Count

February 25

Every Time I Die

February 26

I am Not Okay with This

February 27

Altered Carbon season 2

Followers

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution

February 28

All the Bright Places

Babylon Berlin season 3

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 2

The Endless Trench

Queen Sono

Restaurants on the Edge

Unstoppable

Jeopardy! (three collections)

February 29