Netflix in February 2020: every new movie and TV show available to stream

The full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix US in February has been released, and there are some real highlights in there. As well as brand new seasons of Altered Carbon and Narcos: Mexico, it marks the debut of one of the most promising new Netflix Originals of 2020, horror drama Locke and Key. You might want to check out new Brazilian supernatural series Spectros, too, which made our list of 2020's best new TV shows.
Some of the non-Netflix movies look pretty good, too, with Blade Runner's superior Final Cut soon available on the service, along with Starship Troopers. On the TV side, Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul's fourth season arrives on February 9.
You'll also be able to check out the entire Police Academy series, if you'd like to watch the same forgettable comedy a bunch of times, only set in different locations.
Don't forget to check out our lists of the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies if you're looking for something good to watch. We'll keep updating those lists throughout the year as the streaming giant reconfigures its line-up.
Below, we've bolded out a few of our highlights from the coming attractions on Netflix during the next month.
February 1
- A Bad Moms Christmas
- A Little Princess
- Back to the Future Part III
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- Center Stage
- Cookie’s Fortune
- Dear John
- The Dirty Dozen
- Dirty Harry
- Driving Miss Daisy
- Elizabeth
- Elizabeth: The Golden Age
- Fools Rush In
- Hancock
- Love Jacked
- Police Academy
- Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
- Police Academy 3: Back in Training
- Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
- Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
- Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
- Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
- Purple Rain
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Scary Movie 2
- Sex and the City 2
- The Notebook
- The Other Guys
- The Pianist
February 3
- Team Kaylie: Part 3
- Sordo
February 4
- Faith, Hope & Love
- Tom Papa: You're Doing Great!
- She Did That
February 5
- Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story
- The Pharmacist
- Black Hollywood: "They've Gotta Have Us'
- #cats_the_mewvie
February 6
- Cagaster of an Insect Cage
February 7
- Locke and Key season 1
- Dragons: Rescue Riders season 2
- Horse Girl
- My Holo Love
- Who Killed Malcolm X? season one
- The Ballad of Lefty Brown
February 8
- The Coldest Game
February 9
- Better Call Saul season 4
- Q Ball
- Road to Roma
- Good Time
February 12
- Anna Karenina
- To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You
February 14
- Narcos: Mexico season 2
- Love is Blind
- Dragon Quest: Your Story
February 14
- Cable Girls: season 5
- Isi & Ossi
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
February 15
- Starship Troopers
February 17
- The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia
February 19
- Chef Show season 3
February 20
- Spectros
February 21
- A Haunted House
- Puerta 7
- System Crasher
- Gentefied
- Babies
- Glitch Techs
February 22
- Girl on the Third Floor
February 23
- Full Count
February 25
- Every Time I Die
February 26
- I am Not Okay with This
February 27
- Altered Carbon season 2
- Followers
- The Angry Birds Movie 2
- Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution
February 28
- All the Bright Places
- Babylon Berlin season 3
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 2
- The Endless Trench
- Queen Sono
- Restaurants on the Edge
- Unstoppable
- Jeopardy! (three collections)
February 29
- Jerry Maguire