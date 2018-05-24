NES Classic Mini is coming back: here's where you can pre-order one

Nintendo is finally getting some new NES Classic Mini units into production once again. And better yet, pre-orders are already underway at one UK retailer and for the original price too.

So if you paid over the odds for a NES Mini on eBay, you may want to look away now as this is the cheapest price we've seen on these little beauties for over a year.

NES Classic Mini £49.99 at Argos

The original batch of NES Mini console sold out pretty much straight away at launch, with stock proving impossible to find at the proper price - eBay resellers had a field day. We're super excited to see pre-orders open for a new wave at the original £49.99 price though. You can order now, but you'll have to wait until June 27 for delivery.

View Deal

We seriously doubt stock will still be available to pre-order for that long though, never mind finding any cheaper deals anywhere else. So if you missed out last time, this could be your best chance as Nintendo hasn't mentioned how much stock will be produced.