Motorola phones are the best Android phone deals this Amazon Prime Day

Motorola makes some of the best cheap phones available, and they've only gotten cheaper during the first day of Prime Day deals. Among these deals, you'll find the lowest-ever prices we've seen on the budget Moto G9 Play ($50 off) and Techradar's 'best cheap 5G phone' pick: the Motorola One 5G ($100 off).

Other deals on the super-affordable Moto G9 Power (20% off) or the impressive mid-range Motorola Edge ($200 off) aren't the best we've seen but still will cost you hundreds of dollars less than the other Prime Day phone deals available right now.

If you're unsure which you want, the Edge is one of the best Motorola phones available thanks to its long-lasting battery, 6.7-inch 90Hz OLED screen, and impressive performance for gaming – with a more mid-range price than usual. The rest of the Motorola phones on sale fall more into the 'budget' category, where you'll still find large screens and impressive battery life, but slower chipsets and lower resolution.

These Motorola Prime Day deals are available today only through midnight PT, so you should have enough time to decide which is the best phone for you.

(Not in the United States? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Motorola deals on Prime Day

Motorola Edge 256GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | $699.99 $479.99

With Amazon Prime Day you can get Motorola's mid-range 2020 flagship for $479. This isn't a new low price - in fact, it's not even the cheapest we've seen it. But if you've waited until Prime Day to pick up a new phone, you've missed the boat on that $300 discount. This is still a great discount to get your hands on though.

Moto G Stylus 128GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | $299.99 $247

Moto G Power 64GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | $249.99 $199.99

Moto G Fast 32GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | $199.99 $159.99

Moto G9 Play 64GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | $199.99 $149.99

Motorola One 5G 128GB: at Amazon | SIM-free | $399.99 $299.99

Motorola releases a huge number of phones every year, to the point that it's hard to determine which, if any, are worth buying! So we'll briefly break down the differences here.

For the best performance, the Edge and One 5G both have the solid, mid-range Snapdragon 765G, though the Edge has 6GB of RAM instead of 4GB. The Stylus and Fast have the 665 and 4GB, while the Play and Power have the 662 and 4GB.

Comparing displays, the Edge and One 5G both have 6.7-inch, 2K displays with 90Hz refresh rates; the difference is that the Edge is curved, while the One is LCD with a tall 21:9 aspect ratio. The Moto G Stylus is 1080p, while the rest are merely 720p, matching their low prices.

For the best battery life, the Moto G Power has a massive 6,000mAh battery that'll last you for long stretches between charges, though it makes the phone thick and heavier. The Play and One 5G have solid 5,000mAh batteries, the Edge lasts about a day with its 4,500mAh model, and the Stylus and Fast make do with 4,000mAh batteries.

Generally speaking, we reviewed five of these phones (not the Moto G Fast), and all five received 4 out of 5 stars in their reviews. These aren't perfect phones, but all performed very well for their respective price ranges. So which you choose will depend on what you're looking for in an Android phone; whichever you choose should serve you well.

For folks outside of the US looking for Prime Day deals, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Motorola Edge, Stylus, Power, Fast, Play, and One 5G from around the web below.

